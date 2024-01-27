The Pistons had previously cleared former team executive Rob Murphy of misconduct allegations.

The Detroit Pistons and former assistant general manager Robert Murphy are being sued by an ex-employee who alleges she was subject to sexual harassment and a “brutal assault” by Murphy during her time with the organization.

DeJanai Raska filed a civil rights lawsuit on Friday in Detroit U.S. District Court, naming the Pistons and Murphy as defendants, according to Jakkar Aimery of The Detroit News. Murphy's executive assistant from September 2021 to June 2023, Raska is seeking punitive damages of “an amount she is found to be entitled to” as a result of past and present emotional suffering stemming from alleged harassment and assault perpetrated against her by Murphy during their time with the franchise.

“Ms. Raska endured unrelenting harassment by Murphy, ranging from sexual comments about her body, to flaunting of his alleged sexual proclivity and past conquests, to pointing at his erect penis and telling Raska that ‘she did this to him,'” the suit reads.

Murphy was initially placed on administrative leave by the Pistons in October 2022. He was then fired for a “violation of company policy and the terms of his employment agreement” on May 4th, shortly after Raska's attorneys alerted the team it had plans to sue on her behalf. The filing accuses Detroit of enabling sexual harassment as a result of retaining Murphy until the franchise learned it would be subject to a lawsuit.

One week after Murphy was dismissed upon the Pistons being made aware of the impending lawsuit, his lawyer told The Detroit Free Press that Murphy had been cleared of any wrongdoing by the team following an internal investigation into Raska's claims. A February email from the team's attorneys to Murphy's representation read in part that “the investigation concluded that the available evidence does not support a finding of harassment, discrimination, and/or retaliation by Rob or the Pistons organization against Ms. Raska.”

Murphy has long maintained his innocence against Raska's accusations. Her lawyers issued a past statement in response to his denials, simply stating, “Our client is telling the truth, it's as simple as that.”

Pistons general manager Troy Weaver hired Murphy in 2021 as president of the Motor City Cruise, Detroit's G League affiliate. The pair have a history dating back 20-plus years, Murphy once considering Weaver both a friend and mentor.