The Detroit Pistons were tantalizingly close to upsetting the Milwaukee Bucks on the road on Wednesday night. However, they couldn't close the deal at the charity stripe.

Rookie forward Ron Holland II missed both free throws with the game tied and one second left in regulation.

The Pistons went on to lose 127-120 in overtime, dropping to 5-8. Fans had a field day with Holland's ill-timed bricks on social media.

@big_business compared the 19-year-old's misses to former Boston Celtics forward Grant Hill, who also failed from the free-throw line in 2023 after telling Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell “I'll make both,” via X, formerly known as “Twitter.”

Meanwhile, @jakebuuschh thinks that Holland should've gone to college to prepare for the big moment.

“If Ron Holland went to college instead of playing Ignite he hits those free throws. Playing in packed gyms in the BIG12 compared to empty G league gyms gets you ready for big time moments,” the user said.