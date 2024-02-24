The Detroit Pistons were part of one of the biggest trade deadline deals a few weeks back when they sent Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks to the New York Knicks. One of the key pieces in return for that duo was Quentin Grimes, but the talented young guard hasn't suited up for the Pistons yet due a right ankle sprain that he has been dealing with as of late.
Grimes has been out since January 30th as he attempts to recover from the injury, but he's been closing in on a return to the court for his new team. While Grimes ultimately sat out Detroit's return from the All-Star break against the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night, he is probable to play on Saturday night when the Pistons take on the Orlando Magic.
While his numbers on the year aren't great (7.3 PPG, 2 RPG, 1.2 APG, 39.5 FG%), Grimes has a lot of potential to become a talented two-way guard in the NBA, and he will get a ton of minutes with Detroit after struggling to find a spot in New York's rotation. Assuming he can play against the Magic, we will get our first look at how the Pistons plan on utilizing Grimes for the rest of the season.
It's telling that the Knicks avoided trading Grimes several times prior to this deal, and it will be interesting to see how he manages to perform with a more consistent role for his new team. While anything can happen in the NBA, it's looking likely that Grimes' debut will be getting made on Saturday night now that he has gotten his injured ankle healthy.