While the Dallas Cowboys still have defensive issues, they got a big offensive boost with CeeDee Lamb’s return to practice. And Dak Prescott’s admission about Lamb should have fans hyped, according to a post on X by Jon Machota.

“CeeDee Lamb said he could’ve played against the Panthers last week, but they wanted to give him extra time to get all the way healthy. “I’m out there moving around, running around, being me. Happy as can be. Dak Prescott: “He looks great. He’s ready to go. It’s going to be fun.”

All of that sounds like a big old batch of bad news for the Commanders' terribly bad pass defense.

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb on the road back

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer seemed very optimistic when asked if Lamb would play against the Commanders, according to dallascowboys.com.

“Yeah, if he's breathing,” joked Schottenheimer. “Honestly, yeah. CeeDee knows how to play football. If he runs around and catches a pass or two, I'm good.”

Even though Pickens might not get as many balls his way, he said he’s also looking forward to the return.

“I'm super excited,” he said. “I don't even think the words can fully explain him, and possibly [KaVontae Turpin] too, so super excited. [The offense can be] way more dangerous and way more explosive, too, when you got other guys like CeeDee and Turp — it's another component of explosiveness that you can't really describe … and don't forget about Jake [Ferguson].”

Certainly, the Commanders’ defense looks to be in trouble. The Cowboys have many options, and Pickens seems to have become more versatile.

“Well, I think what George has shown us over the last couple weeks is that we can move him around,” said Schottenheimer. “You know, I think, really, it took George a little while forcing us to move him around. The one thing that George has proven over these last couple weeks is our ability to move him around, which makes us more difficult to defend, because CeeDee was the guy we were trying to move around, right?

“We were just kind of in one spot, but George has been terrific with us putting him into different spots, in different positions, and I think he kind of likes it, because I think it holds his attention and keeps him dialed in.”