The Washington Commanders are dealing with multiple injuries to the wide receiver position. A team with championship aspirations will need all its weapons healthy for quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Noah Brown was recently added to the IR and will miss four games. Star receiver Scary Terry McLaurin has been out for the last few weeks with a quad injury, and he did not practice yet again today after returning on Wednesday. Deebo Samuel did not practice either on Wednesday.

The Commanders look to be getting added receiver help in free agency. After visiting both the Denver Broncos and the Commanders, Treylon Burks looks to be staying in the nation's capital to continue his career.

“Former Titans first-round WR Treylon Burks is expected to sign with the Commanders practice squad, with an elevation likely coming quickly. Burks had visited Washington and the Broncos.”

The Commanders are wasting no time trying to give Daniels weapons. Burks had a lot of high praise coming out of college, but his career never panned out to what it was projected to be as a first-round pick. Burks has just one career touchdown from his rookie season, where he averaged 13.5 yards per catch on 33 receptions for 444 yards. The Arkansas product only caught four passes last season before a torn ACL.

He is aiming to bounce back in a big way. The Commanders may need him to play with all the top receivers banged up.

Luke McCaffrey, Jaylin Lane, and Chris Moore are the other receivers on the active roster. Burks won't play as much as they do, but with Brown out, and McLaurin and Samuel potentially missing this weekend, then Burks could be called to action.

Once Scary Terry and Samuel are healthy, this offense will explode. It's been a ticking time bomb for most of the season. They played well against the Los Angeles Chargers, scoring 27 points in the win. But they blew it against the Chicago Bears last Monday night.

Washington will aim to bounce back against the Dallas Cowboys.