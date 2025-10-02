New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns believes the Detroit Pistons are poised to become one of the NBA’s rising powers in the Eastern Conference heading into the 2025-26 season.

On the latest episode of Network with Rich Kleiman, Towns highlighted Detroit’s growth and the challenge they present to contenders.

“I know Detroit firsthand. Really, really, really good. One of the toughest we played all year last year. And they’re going to only be better. Ivey’s going to be back as well from injury and they reloaded with some amazing players,” Towns said. “We got to be ready, but also for us too we’re more comfortable with each other. We actually are going to get a training camp with each other.”

The Knicks and Pistons met in the first round of last season’s playoffs, where New York advanced in six tightly contested games. Detroit’s postseason push capped a remarkable turnaround under head coach J.B. Bickerstaff. The Pistons jumped from 14 wins in 2023-24 to 44 victories in 2024-25, earning their first playoff berth since 2019.

Detroit managed its resurgence despite losing guard Jaden Ivey for much of the season. Ivey, limited to 30 games due to a broken fibula, still averaged 17.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and four assists per game while shooting 46 percent from the field and 40.1 percent from three-point range.

Karl-Anthony Towns sees Pistons as rising threat while Knicks adjust under Mike Brown

Cade Cunningham anchored the Pistons’ rise, earning his first All-Star selection while averaging 26.1 points, 9.1 assists, 6.1 rebounds and a steal per game across 70 appearances. His breakout season provided Detroit with a franchise cornerstone as the team returned to relevance in the conference.

Towns also addressed how the Knicks are preparing for the upcoming season under new head coach Mike Brown, who replaced Tom Thibodeau after New York’s run to the Eastern Conference Finals.

“On the flip side too, you know, we have a whole new system that we got to learn and how we’re going to play,” Towns said. “But the one thing that never changes is that all 15 guys are going to feel very accustomed to each other and the way we know we could get wins done and the mental fortitude is only getting stronger.”

The Knicks, who added veterans Jordan Clarkson, Guerschon Yabusele and Malcolm Brogdon this offseason, will look to build on last year’s playoff success under Brown’s leadership.

New York opens the 2025-26 campaign on Oct. 22 at Madison Square Garden against the Cleveland Cavaliers, with the game scheduled to air on ESPN.