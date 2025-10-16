The Seattle Mariners are hoping to put their blowout loss in Game 3 of the ALCS behind them. The Toronto Blue Jays’ offense came alive on Wednesday, cutting Seattle’s series lead to 2-1. If the Mariners can bounce back with Luis Castillo on the mound Thursday, the team would have a chance to clinch the ALCS in Game 5. But it's Bryce Miller, not Bryan Woo, waiting in the wings for Friday’s pivotal matchup.

Manager Dan Wilson confirmed that the Mariners plan to start Miller in Game 5, per MLB.com’s Daniel Kramer. Woo will be available to work as a reliever, a development that Wilson called “the plan here going forward.”

Woo had been the Mariners’ ace in 2025. He went 15-7 with a 2.94 ERA, 128 ERA+, 0.927 WHIP and 4.3 bWAR in 30 starts during the regular season. However, Woo suffered a pectoral injury late in the year and hasn’t pitched since September 19.

Mariners to use Bryan Woo out of the bullpen in ALCS

The Mariners secured the AL’s No. 2 seed and the team hoped its first-round bye would give the All-Star righty time to recover. But the injury lingered and Woo was left off the ALDS roster.

The third-year pro was able to work his way back with bullpen sessions and simulated games. His rehab progress convinced the Mariners to add Woo to the ALCS roster. But clearly Seattle doesn’t believe the hurler is ready to start after being sidelined for nearly a month.

Nonetheless, Woo’s availability out of the bullpen is a positive development. He has a chance to contribute against the Blue Jays. And if the Mariners are able to advance, they could have their best starter back for the World Series.

That, of course, is far from a given. Seattle cruised to a 2-0 Championship Series lead, winning back-to-back games in Toronto. But the Blue Jays finally answered back, doling out a 13-4 thrashing in Game 3 and ruining the Mariners’ homecoming.

George Kirby endured a disastrous start Wednesday, allowing eight runs on eight hits and two walks in four innings. And the Blue Jays continued pouring it on in a historic beatdown.

Castillo will attempt to right the ship in Game 4. The veteran righty threw six scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers, making a start and a relief appearance in the ALDS.