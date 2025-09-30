The Detroit Pistons addressed the upcoming 2025-26 season and their expectations during NBA Media Day. All-Star point guard Cade Cunningham had a very focused mindset on what it would take for the Pistons to build off their recent success.

“At the end of the day, we all want a championship out of this, and last year was a great stepping stone. But there are more steps to take,” Cunningham stated to the media. “It’s not about celebrating last year or what others are saying about us. It’s about having a better year than last. Proving it.”

Last season concluded with the Pistons tripling their previous win total with a 44-38 record and making a postseason appearance for the first time since 2019. Detroit took the New York Knicks to six games in the first round in an extremely competitive opening series. Those postseason victories were the first in franchise history since 2008.

Cunningham was the leading charge behind the Pistons' resurgence. The 24-year-old guard recorded career-high numbers, averaging 26.1 points, 9.1 assists, and 6.1 rebounds during the regular season. That stellar play carried over to the postseason as he averaged 25 points, 8.7 assists, and 8.3 rebounds through six games.

The Pistons' rebuild and path to success are heavily predicated on the development of the 2021 No. 1 overall pick. Cunningham elevated his play on the court, and he also managed to stay healthy playing a career-high 70 regular-season games.

Detroit will continue to lean on the back of its franchise player this upcoming season. The majority of their roster is healthy and have been able to participate together throughout the offseason, unlike the offseasons of the recent past. The continuity of the returning roster, coaching staff, and front office is a benefit they also have not had since Cunningham was drafted.

Cade Cunningham working with Carmelo Anthony?

Cunningham's regular-season and postseason excellence captured major attention around the basketball world. NBA legend Carmelo Anthony had raving admiration for Cunningham's game during the Pistons' first-round matchup against New York and in the regular season. Anthony even stated he would like the opportunity to work out and help Cunningham. Cunningham answered on whether he was able to work out with the basketball Hall of Famer this offseason.

“Me and Melo, we’ve talked a couple of times and set up a couple of workouts. One in Vegas and one in New York, and we haven’t been able to link up because of our schedules,” Cunningham said.

Another NBA legend that disclosed his interest in wanting to work with the Pistons' All-Star is point guard Rajon Rondo. The former NBA champion spoke on what he could help add to Cunningham's game as a floor general for his team. Cunningham did confirm they spoke and he also hinted at other greats he has been in contact with. He stated he will always remain interested in picking the brains of great basketball talent in order to push his growth in a winning direction.

“I'm just finding ways. Finding any ways to pick something from somebody's mind, pick something from somebody's game. Just trying to find ways to be the best version of myself this season. Having respect from legends like that means a lot as far as confidence. I just want to continue to grow and get better.”