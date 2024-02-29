The Detroit Pistons picked up a surprising win over the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday night, and it may have been due in part to the return of their starting center Isaiah Stewart. It was the first time Stewart had suited up in a month due to an ankle injury and a three-game suspension he received for his role in a pre-game altercation with Drew Eubanks of the Phoenix Suns.
Prior to the Pistons matchup with the Suns, Stewart punched Eubanks in the face during a confrontation in the tunnels, which quickly netted him a three-game suspension from the league. Now that he's back on the court, Stewart took a second to shed some more light on what happened, while also apologizing to his team for his wayward actions.
Asked Isaiah Stewart what led to the altercation with Drew Eubanks on Feb. 14. He didn’t address the matter itself, but he issued an apology to his teammates, coaches and the organization:
Isaiah Stewart's actions were clearly out of line, and it wasn't much of a surprise to see that he picked up a suspension for his latest altercation. Stewart hasn't been afraid to mix it up with his opponents before, and while he's raised some eyebrows with these sorts of incidents before, he crossed a line by punching Eubanks in a game that hadn't even started yet.
The good news is that the situation is over now, and Stewart is back on the court for Detroit. While it's been a miserable season for the Pistons, Stewart has been having a decent campaign in his bigger role with the team this year. Now he will be looking to stay on the court for the rest of the year, and hopefully finish off the season on a high note now that this altercation is in the rearview mirror.