A tough scene unfolded for the Detroit Pistons during the fourth quarter of their New Year's Day clash against the Orlando Magic. While fighting for a loose ball, Cole Anthony inadvertently bundled over Jaden Ivey's leg, causing it to twist in a violent motion indicating a potential fracture. Ivey immediately writhed in pain on the ground, screaming in agony. The 22-year-old guard had to be stretchered off the court after the entire Pistons team rallied around him in a show of solidarity.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

All indications point to this injury being season-ending for Ivey. The 22-year-old guard was having a solid breakout season for the resurgent Pistons, who have already matched last season's win tally (14). Before leaving the game versus the Magic, Ivey had a game-high 22 points on 8-11 shooting from the field.

Understandably, everyone's emotions were running high after seeing the Pistons guard suffer a serious injury that is in danger of forcing him to the sidelines for an extended period of time. Anthony was visibly shaken after unintentionally hurting Ivey, even breaking down in tears while looking at the Pistons guard need to be stretched off the court.

The entire Pistons roster was also rattled by this heartbreaking injury to Ivey; Ausar Thompson and head coach JB Bickerstaff were also in tears as the play resumed between the Pistons and the Magic.

Expand Tweet

Ivey has been instrumental in bringing the Pistons back to relevancy. Entering Wednesday night, Ivey was averaging 17.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 4.0 assists on career-best efficiency numbers. Only 22 years of age, Ivey should be back stronger than ever once he recovers from this brutal-looking injury.

Pistons fans show love to Jaden Ivey after serious-looking injury

The fifth overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft, Jaden Ivey was expected to be one of the biggest pieces of the Pistons' rebuild. And emerge as a big piece, that he has done. But now, a freak injury is threatening to derail his and the Pistons' ascent — much to the heartbreak of fans.

“🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 for Jaden Ivey. Figuring it out and now getting us in a competitive spot for the first time in his career. I have no doubts he’ll come back strong,” X user @nujayyy wrote.

“jaden ivey dude nooo. please god dude i hate this s**t praying for him 🙏,” @AnzaloneEnjoyer added.

“I don’t know what the injury is yet for Jaden Ivey but just praying, and hoping for the best,” @DetroitKoolAid furthered.

“Jaden ivey had been playing so well man, that injury is awful,” @prodbymistii mused.