The Pistons with be without starting center Jalen Duren due to injury in their Sunday game against the Bulls

The Detroit Pistons have been one of the bottom teams in the league so far to start the 2023-24 season. They have a record of 2-8 are the worst team in the Eastern Conference this season. They have a promising young core but so far that core hasn't been translating to wins. One of the Pistons bright spots on the roster is young center Jalen Duren. Duren is in the mold of a throwback type of center with a back to the basket game. Jalen Duren has been hurt recently and he will miss the Pistons game against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday due to injury as per Mike Curtis of The Detroit News.

#Pistons center Jalen Duren is out for tomorrow’s game against the #Bulls. No surprise. I’d imagine the coaching staff wants him to recover fully before putting him back out there. Jaden Ivey (illness) & Alec Burks (left forearm contusion) have been upgraded to questionable. — Mike Curtis (@MikeACurtis2) November 11, 2023

Jalen Duren is in his second season in the NBA with the Pistons. He was the No. 13 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. He came on strong last season as a rookie, mostly off the bench although he did start 31 games.

This season, Duren has taken a bigger leap. He's started all of eight games he's played in at 28.9 minutes per game. He's been averaging 12.6 points per game, 10.6 rebounds. 3.1 assists and 1.1 blocked shots with splits of 62.2 percent shooting form the field and 75 percent shooting from the free throw line.

Jalen Duren has already missed two games this season due the ankle injury. He left the Pistons game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday early due to said injury. He was ruled out for their Sunday game against the Bulls and it's unclear how much time he might miss.