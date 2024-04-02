Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren was forced to exit Monday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies after he collided with Jaren Jackson Jr.
Duren lost a tooth in the collision, per Dime:
Jalen Duren is out for the rest of Grizzlies-Pistons after he lost a tooth from colliding with Jaren Jackson Jr.pic.twitter.com/P4aMmKRC8v
The incident happened with just under seven minutes remaining in the first quarter of the game. The Pistons big man was defending Jackson Jr. as he attempted to drive. Jackson and Duren collided head-to-head, and both players were shaken up on the play.
Reaction was swift on social media.
Duren has played well for the Pistons this season, averaging 13.9 points and 12.0 rebounds a night in his 56 games played.
A couple of weeks ago, Jalen Duren had a dominant performance for the Pistons against the Toronto Raptors. He finished the night scoring 24 points, missing just one shot while going 8-of-9 from the field. He also grabbed 23 rebounds and dished five assists in his stat-stuffing performance on March 15.
After that game, Pistons teammate Isaiah Stewart had high praise for Duren.
“The sky is the limit for him. I tell him every day, everybody tells him every day the sky is the limit for him. I'm excited for what the future holds for him,” Stewart said of Duren. “That performance he did tonight, that's what I expect out of him every night because he's capable of doing it every single night. That should be his next goal, just doing it every single night because he's a man-child. I love JD, that's my little bro so I'm proud of the way he played tonight.”
No word on how much time the Pistons may be without Duren.