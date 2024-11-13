In what was a hard-fought NBA Cup group stage opening game, the Detroit Pistons outlasted the Miami Heat in overtime, 123-121, despite relinquishing a nine-point lead late in regulation. For a second, it looked as though the Pistons were going to suffer yet another loss in a close game, but somehow, it was the veteran Heat team that made an inexcusable mistake come the end of the game when head coach Erik Spoelstra decided to call timeout out of frustration over the Pistons' game-tying dunk courtesy of Jalen Duren.

And as fate would have it, Jalen Rose, who had a firsthand view of one of the most iconic timeout blunders in the history of organized basketball, was in attendance for the Pistons' NBA Cup win. It looked as though Rose saw a ghost of his past in the immediate aftermath of the Heat's mistake.

Expand Tweet

Rose's hilarious reaction can be interpreted in a bunch of different ways. One would think that he enjoyed this turn of events, as he, as a native of Detroit, Michigan, certainly was rooting for the Pistons to get the victory. His reaction gives off cool uncle vibes during a cookout, and what better way for his beloved Pistons to get the win than by capitalizing on a boneheaded play from the Heat.

However, there should still be an element of disbelief present in the way Rose reacted. 31 years ago, during the NCAA National Championship Game, Rose's Michigan ended up faltering late against the University of North Carolina Tar Heels — with Chris Webber being responsible for one of the most unfortunate gaffes in the history of organized basketball when he called a timeout when the Wolverines no longer had any.

At the very least, that Michigan squad could chalk up Webber's error to nerves; he was only 20 years old at the time and in the biggest game of his life to that point. But the Heat have no such excuse for a blunder like this, and clearly, Rose enjoyed being on the right end of this for once.

Pistons push Heat to its boiling point, forcing Erik Spoelstra's blunder

With the game tied at 119 in the dying embers of overtime, the Heat took a 121-119 lead thanks to a bucket from Tyler Herro, who's been carrying the team's offense on his back all night long. This, however, left more than enough time for the Pistons to answer back. JB Bickerstaff then drew an incredible play to free up Jalen Duren on a back screen, with the Pistons tying the game thanks to an easy lob dunk.

Erik Spoelstra was incensed as to how the Heat could allow this free runway to the rim when one stop could have sealed the win for them. In this moment of frustration, Spoelstra called timeout without stopping to wonder if he had any left in the chamber. Suffice to say, the Heat did not, and the technical free throw that was given to the Pistons as a consequence of this gave Detroit the victory.