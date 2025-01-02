Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey was stretchered off the court during Wednesday's 105-96 win over the Orlando Magic, following what seemed like a serious leg injury after a collision with Magic guard Cole Anthony. Head coach JB Bickerstaff did not provide any updates on Ivey's condition but expressed his thoughts on the player after the game.

“It’s tough. No better teammate, person than JI. No one who cares more about this thing than him. It’s tough to see,” said the Pistons head coach.

Jaden Ivey hurting his leg against the Magic

In the early moments of the fourth quarter, Pistons guard Cade Cunningham missed a 3-pointer, and both Ivey and Anthony raced for the loose ball. As Ivey bent down to retrieve it, Anthony dove in, colliding with Ivey's leg. Ivey's left foot and ankle became trapped beneath Anthony’s body, while his lower leg and knee twisted unnaturally due to the impact of the crash.

Ivey hit the floor and cried out in agony. Medical staff rushed to his side, quickly stabilizing his leg before placing him on a stretcher. He was then carefully wheeled off the court. Anthony, visibly shaken, watched alongside players and coaches from both teams, sharing in the emotional moment.

As Ivey was carried off the court, the Detroit crowd rallied behind him, chanting his name in a show of support.

Ivey wrapped up the game with 22 points and four assists, shooting 8 of 11 from the field. It was another impressive outing for the third-year guard, who had been in strong form since coming back from a two-game absence caused by knee soreness.

“At the heart of this team, and what we've tried to preach all year since we've been here is togetherness, if one guy goes down, you don't want to let that guy down, so everybody else has to step up.” Bickerstaff remarked after the Pistons secured the win without Ivey on the floor. “Again, it's the emotions, it's the human aspect of it, but I thought our guys did a really good job of just sticking together and getting it done.”

There hasn't been an official update on Ivey's condition, but considering his reaction and the medical treatment he received, it's likely his season could be over. At the very least, he's expected to face a lengthy recovery period.

Ivey having a career season with the Pistons

Heading into Wednesday's game, Ivey was posting career highs with averages of 17.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, and four assists, along with a 39.2% shooting clip from beyond the arc. After a challenging sophomore season under Monty Williams, the fifth overall pick in the 2022 draft had been thriving in Bickerstaff's first year as head coach.

If Ivey is sidelined for an extended period, it will create significant challenges for the roster. Bickerstaff has carefully staggered Cunningham and Ivey's minutes this season, ensuring at least one of them is on the floor at all times. Ivey serves as the team's secondary playmaker and assumes the point guard role when Cunningham is off the court.

With Ivey away indefinitely, second-year guard Marcus Sasser will become the team’s sole backup to Cunningham.

However, the emotional impact of Ivey’s injury extends far beyond the court. Since being drafted fifth overall in 2022, Ivey has become one of the franchise's key figures. Coaches and teammates frequently praise his work ethic, noting that he’s often the last player to leave the gym after the team’s morning shootarounds.

Since joining the team, Ivey has been regarded as a potential long-term backcourt partner for Cunningham. After two inconsistent seasons, he had started to settle in, showing substantial progress this year as an outside shooter.

Ivey and Cunningham's growth has been instrumental in the team's 15-18 start, positioning them well in the Eastern Conference playoff race, currently sitting in ninth place.

The team will now eagerly await an update on Ivey's injury as they prepare for Friday's home game against the struggling Charlotte Hornets (7-25).