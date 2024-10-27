The Detroit Pistons battled for an opportunity to pick up their first regular-season win against the defending NBA champion Boston Celtics. After climbing back from a massive first-half deficit, the Pistons fumbled away a six-point lead in the closing minutes on the way to a 124-118 loss.

Saturday night's loss dropped Detroit to 0-3 in the regular season. Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff was encouraged by the effort of the young Pistons fighting through a big gap. He stated how late-game situational basketball was a process young teams need to go through in development.

“Yeah, you got to go through it. You're going up against a team that's done it at the highest level. So they understand all the little things,” Bickerstaff stated. “Jrue Holiday hit two big threes down the stretch that break your back a little bit. Obviously (Jayson) Tatum and (Jaylen) Brown with what they're capable of. You go through it, find the nuances in it, and understand the little things that matter and how we clean that up. I'll continue to be better to help them in trying to figure it out.”

Pistons can't finish off 23-point comeback

Boston opened up the first-half red hot from three, which gave Detroit a lot of problems early. The Pistons allowed the Celtics to knock down 16 out of 32 attempted triples through the first two quarters. Detroit had to scrap out of a 23-point first-half deficit and kept the game at a manageable gap at the end of two down 73-62.

The Pistons maintained their composure regardless of the early pressure by Boston. They even took the lead in the third quarter with just under three minutes left courtesy of a putback layup by center Isaiah Stewart. Detroit made crucial stops defensively to cool off the red-hot scoring by Boston. Bickerstaff applauded the resiliency during the comeback effort.

“I thought we did a really good job. Holding that team to 21 points in a quarter means you're doing some really good stuff. That's the character of this group we're trying to build,” Bickerstaff explained. “We're trying to build this thing off their grit and never-say-die mentality. I'm proud of the guys' effort. There's some things we can clean up in the game, but overall I thought the effort was great.”

Detroit built a six-point lead late in the fourth quarter with an opportunity to close the game out. Holiday got rid of the lead after two triples to tie the game. Tatum iced the lead for Boston with a layup, a pair of free throws, and a 17-foot stepback jumper.

With the Pistons down three points, point guard Cade Cunningham had a chance to make the score a one-point game until he split two free throws. Forward Jaylen Brown hit two free throws to follow and put the game out of reach for Detroit.

Developing backcourt chemistry

One of the most encouraging signs of the Pistons' regular-season start has been the backcourt connection between Cunningham and Jaden Ivey. Ivey led the Pistons in scoring with 26 points on 10-of-18 shooting from the field. Cunningham nearly had a triple-double with 21 points, 10 assists, and six rebounds. Bickerstaff sounds like he has found a rhythm in the rotation by keeping at least one of the two starting guards on the floor at all times.

“I think it makes sense to try and keep one of them on the floor at all times,” Bickerstaff said in the postgame media session. “Against some teams, it might be different with who comes out first. I think we'll try and keep one of them on the floor as much as we can.”

The guards benefited from the help of their teammates as well. Veteran guard Malik Beasley scored 17 points off the bench and knocked down some clutch shots to keep the game close. Center Jalen Duren scored 15 points and had one of his best defensive games in protecting the rim for Detroit. Forward Simone Fontecchio produced his best game of the season off the bench adding 11 points.

The Pistons' next chance for their first win is Monday in Miami.