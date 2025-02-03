While the NBA continues to react to the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks' blockbuster trade involving superstar Luka Doncic for All-Star Anthony Davis, Detroit Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff weighed in on the deal. After Cade Cunningham earned his first All-Star selection, Bickerstaff, like the rest of us, watched one of the most shocking swaps the association has seen in decades go down over the weekend.

Before the Pistons' 127-119 win against the Chicago Bulls, Bickerstaff addressed the trade during his pregame media availability, per ClutchPoints' Eric Vincent.

“I was surprised. But it's the league and that's what I think makes the league so amazing is like you don't know what's gonna happen. And each organization has its own play, but each organization is chasing the same thing,” Bickerstaff said. “You got 30 teams going at it in different ways. And that's what makes it so fun.”

New additions to the NBA, including the play-in portion of the postseason, keep the league competitive, in Bickerstaff's opinion, while surprising trades like what went down between Anthony Davis and Luka Doncic keep things interesting.

“I think the play-in part of it makes the competition last longer, and more teams are competing for those spots longer into the season,” Bickerstaff added. “The past four or five years we've had a different champion. So, now, everybody feels like they have a shot at it. So, they're making moves so that they can go and get it. So, I think that's great for the league, and I think trades like this are great for the league.”

The Pistons will face the new-look Mavericks on the road on March 21.

JB Bickerstaff on Pistons' first-time All-Star Cade Cunningham

Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff discussed Cade Cunningham's growth, living up to becoming the franchise pillar through their rebuilding process. Cunningham received MVP chants during a recent Pistons matchup against the Mavericks.

Bickstaff doubled down on his praise after Cunningham received his All-Star selection.

“I don’t say this lightly by any means, but being around him and spending time with him, he’s the guy. He has the ability to be an elite guy on a basketball team because of all of the things he’s capable of doing,” Bickerstaff said. “He can manipulate the game, he can score, he can rebound, and he makes his teammates better. Cade [Cunningham] has proven he can defend at a high level and make clutch plays down the stretch. He’s still going to improve but I think he has the potential to be a superstar.”

The 2025 NBA All-Star Game will be played on February 16.