The Detroit Pistons validated the NBA All-Star selection of Cade Cunningham in a victorious fashion. After closing their five-game road trip with a three-game losing streak, the Pistons returned to a winning track by defeating the Dallas Mavericks 117-102 at Little Caesars Arena.

The streak-snapping victory was led by their 23-year-old point guard, who impressively scored a season-high 40 points. Cunningham was saluted by Pistons fans with multiple “MVP” chants at the free throw line and when he exited the basketball game. The first-time All-Star responded to the ovation by the fans and explained the team's motivation during the postgame media session.

“We needed this win, so I think there was plenty of fire already. Playing against my hometown team, this was a game I was looking forward to anyway,” Cunningham stated. “It feels great to hear that and feel the love in the arena. It's a great feeling, and I'm glad we got the win for the fans.”

Cunningham performed like an All-Star from start to finish against the Mavericks. Dallas struggled to contain the fourth-year guard as he shot 17-of-30 from the field and 3-of-8 from 3-point range. Cunningham erupted after halftime by scoring 16 points in the third quarter. His standout period helped the Pistons build a double-digit lead against the Mavericks in the second half.

Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff appeared proud of the breakout performance from his starting point guard. Bickerstaff explained what it meant to have a productive night like Cunningham had after being selected as an All-Star.

“I think he has a great understanding of the moment. To be voted as an All-Star last night and then to come out and have this performance, the point is proven,” Bickerstaff said. “He understands that, and he has the ability to act on it, and that's what I think is most impressive. Some people might be aware of the situation, but to have the ability to go out and function at the level that he functioned at tonight was impressive.”

Short-handed front court steps up for the Pistons

Detroit returned home against Dallas without their paint enforcer, Isaiah Stewart. The Pistons' backup center was ejected for receiving a flagrant two after shoving Indiana Pacers center Thomas Bryant on Wednesday. That flagrant foul was Stewart's sixth of the season, resulting in his suspension from action against the Mavericks.

The Pistons' front court stepped in Stewart's absence with crucial showings from Tobias Harris and Jalen Duren. Harris got off to a steady start with his scoring versatility and finished the night with 17 points in 30 minutes. The impact of Duren on both ends of the floor has taken a step forward over the past month for the Pistons. The third-year center stuffed the stat sheet with 16 points, 13 rebounds, five assists, and three steals. Bickerstaff spoke highly of Duren's growth and performance after the Pistons victory.

“JD is an all-around talent. If you look back over the past month to what he has been doing, he's played with a consistent effort and been all over the floor. I think it's one of those things that goes unsaid about him is his ability to pass the ball and play make,” Bickerstaff said. “We've seen him in situations push the ball the length of the court and make the right read, whether it's a pass or a finish. We've seen him hit cutters and tight spaces. He's a very good all-around basketball player, and I think over the past month, he's found the consistent button and been impactful for us.”