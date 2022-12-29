By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

Tempers flared in Detroit as Pistons’ Killian Hayes and Orlando Magic’s Moe Wagner were involved in an altercation on Wednesday night.

With just 33 seconds left in the first half and the two players chasing after a loose ball on the sideline, Wagner gave Hayes a shove that sent him flying to the bench. The Pistons guard retaliated at the Magic big man with a solid punch at the back of his head that clearly rocked him. It appeared as though Wagner lost consciousness for a few moments before groggily making his way to the locker room. Watch the series of events below:

PISTONS-MAGIC MAYHEM 🚨 Moe Wagner shoved Killian Hayes into the Pistons bench. Hayes retaliated by punching him in the back of the head and Wagner appears to lose consciousness. pic.twitter.com/bwrHq1qKmY — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 29, 2022

Hayes, Wagner, and Pistons’ Hamidou Diallo were all ejected from the game. Diallo was deemed an “instigator” during the said altercation.

Moe Wagner had started the last 14 games for the Magic in place of the previously injured Wendell Carter Jr. WCJ has since returned and played in a few games off the bench. Perhaps this incident would be convenient timing to reinsert their opening night center back into the starting lineup.

It’s a similar story for Killian Hayes. He’s started the last 24 games for the Pistons after beginning the season off the bench. With a season-ending injury to lead guard Cade Cunningham, that opened the door for Hayes to take on a larger role and he’s taken advantage.

It’s likely that both Killian Hayes and Moe Wagner will incur punishments from the NBA once the league reviews the incident. Both teams will have to play with men down in a game that could potentially have implications in the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes later on in the season.