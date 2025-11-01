The Toronto Blue Jays came close to finishing off the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 6. They were down just 3-1 coming into the ninth inning, with their white-hot bottom of the order coming up. Catcher Alejandro Kirk came up to the plate first against closer Roki Sasaki.

The Jays immediately got a lucky break, though it's one that could have been dangerous. Sasaki threw a wayward ball that accidentally hit Kirk's hand. The Blue Jays hitter was in pain after, his frustration visible to anyone watching the game.

Alejando Kirk gets hit by a pitch on his hand to lead off the ninth pic.twitter.com/RBiWKYGky8 — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) November 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Blue Jays were quick to pounce on this mistake. However, their good luck was immediately counteracted by an unlucky hit and a crucial misstep. Kirk was replaced by pinch runner Myles Straw, and postseason hero Addison Barger hit a perfect fly ball in between the left and center fielders. However, the fly ball was lodged directly under the fences, turning what could have been a Blue Jays RBI into a ground-rule double.

And then, tragedy struck. The Blue Jays had two more batters to go before George Springer would take the mound again. With runners on second and third and no outs, Springer would have had the chance to be the hero for Toronto. However, after a pop fly from Ernie Clement, Gimenez's line drive flyout turned into a double play after a base-running gaffe from Barger. As a result, the Dodgers escaped with the win and the momentum for Game 7.

It remains to be see if Kirk will suit up for Game 7 after the hit by pitch. The Sasaki pitch hit the Blue Jays catcher on the hand, and Kirk was in serious pain after the HBP. It would be another injury for a Jays team that's been dealing with many injuries to their hitting lineup all throughout the postseason.