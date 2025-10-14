The Orlando Magic were crowned NBA champions — at least virtually — in a new season simulation conducted by ESPN’s Kevin Pelton ahead of the 2025-26 campaign. The projection, part of ESPN’s annual computer-generated forecast, predicts that the Magic will not only reach the 2026 NBA Finals but win their first title in franchise history.

Pelton introduced the simulation by explaining that the results were generated randomly and do not necessarily reflect his or ESPN’s official predictions.

“In the spirit of ESPN's NFL tradition of detailing the events of a single simulation, let's go through the NBA season using simulation No. 620 — chosen because of its interesting outcomes — from opening night to the end of the NBA Finals,” Pelton wrote. “Note, this is not my prediction (or ESPN's) of how this season will unfold. The outcomes are produced at random via simulation, and everything else, including player stats, takes creative license.”

According to the results, the Magic opened the season strong, establishing themselves as early contenders in the Eastern Conference. By Christmas Day, Orlando held an 18-8 record, narrowly ahead of the Atlanta Hawks (18-9) and the Miami Heat (17-9).

Magic dominate simulation with top seed and first Finals appearance since 2009

The Magic’s success continued into the new year. At the All-Star break, Orlando stood at 37-16 — the second-best record in the NBA, trailing only the Golden State Warriors at 42-13. The New York Knicks (35-20) and Indiana Pacers (35-22) rounded out the top teams in the East.

By the end of the regular season, the simulation projected Orlando finishing with a 57-25 record — the best in the Eastern Conference and third overall in the league. The Warriors led all teams with a 63-19 record, followed by the reigning champion Oklahoma City Thunder at 58-24.

“The Warriors shut down any talk of a Thunder comeback by finishing the season on a 10-game winning streak to reach 63 wins, their most since 2016-17,” the simulation noted. “In the East, the Magic ran away with the top seed and finished seven games clear of the Knicks.”

The Magic carried their dominance into the postseason. They dispatched the eighth-seeded Chicago Bulls in five games before defeating the Toronto Raptors in six. In the Eastern Conference Finals, Orlando rolled past the Knicks in five games to clinch their first Finals appearance since 2009.

“The Magic cruised to their first trip to the NBA Finals since 2009, surprising New York at Madison Square Garden in Game 3 to take a 3-0 series lead before completing the gentleman's sweep,” the report stated.

Paolo Banchero leads Magic past Warriors in 2026 NBA Finals simulation

The simulated Finals matchup paired the Magic with the Warriors, who were making their seventh Finals appearance in the past 12 seasons. The series stretched to seven games before Orlando prevailed in a dramatic finale at the Chase Center.

“The Warriors' magical run to their seventh Finals in the past 12 years finally ran out of gas at home in Game 7, similar to Golden State's loss to Cleveland in 2016,” the simulation read. “With Curry playing through a minor injury by the end of the season, the Warriors' potent offense operated at less than full strength. Orlando took advantage, unexpectedly winning the first championship in franchise history barely a year after upgrading their starting lineup with [Desmond] Bane.”

According to the simulation, Paolo Banchero capped off a breakthrough year by scoring 32 points in Game 7 and being named Finals MVP. He reportedly split votes with Franz Wagner, who averaged 22 points, eight rebounds, and five assists in the series while defending Jimmy Butler.

If the simulation were to become reality, it would mark a historic milestone for a Magic team that has rapidly ascended from rebuilding to legitimate championship contention.

Orlando will begin its real-life pursuit of that goal on October 22 at the KIA Center against the Miami Heat as the 2025-26 season officially tips off.