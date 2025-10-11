The Orlando Magic went on the road to face the Philadelphia 76ers in their second game of the NBA's preseason. After Orlando traded for Desmond Bane early in the summer, expectations were high. The former Memphis Grizzlies guard figured to be a good fit next to Paolo Banchero. In his second game with the Magic, Bane lived up to the hype, helping run the team's offense.

The veteran guard contributed to the Magic's blowout win, chipping in eight points in 21 minutes. Bane, Banchero, and the rest of Orlando's roster are still figuring out how they gel together in the preseason. However, the new acquisition slashed in for a nice layup in a video captured by ClutchPoints.

Desmond Bane drives in for a SMOOTH reverse lay 🔥pic.twitter.com/41Qu3mQcBg — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Magic made it into the playoffs but could not get past the Boston Celtics in the first round. However, injuries to stars across the Eastern Conference gives Orlando a great chance to take advantage in the 2025-26 season. Bane will be a big piece of the Magic's success and could determine just how far the team can go when the postseason rolls around.

Orlando fans watched Franz Wagner put on a show at EuroBasket during the summer. With him, Banchero, and Bane leading the way for the Magic, the sky's the limit. However, the team's offense needs to be much better for them to make any kind of noise in the Eastern Conference this season. Bane was brought in to do just that, giving Orlando fans hope that the team can take a leap.

The Magic's trade for the star guard was named one of the best of the summer by executives around the NBA. Two games into the preseason, Bane has delivered exactly what Orlando thought it was getting. If he can maintain his production into the regular season, the Magic could put a stranglehold on their conference.