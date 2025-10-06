The NBA's push toward global expansion has slowly moved from aspiration to reality. Commissioner Adam Silver has long championed international growth, and now teams are experiencing what that vision looks like in practice. For Tuomas Iisalo's regrouped Memphis Grizzlies, that future arrives this January with games in London and Berlin. However, Santi Aldama already knows what to expect when matching up against Desmond Bane's Orlando Magic across the pond.

“Yeah, about the games (in London and Berlin versus Desmond Bane's Magic), obviously super excited,” Aldama told ClutchPoints. “It'll be a home game for them in Germany for sure.”

It is easy to understand why Aldama feels that way. The Magic's roster reads like a European all-star team, particularly with their German contingent. Brothers Franz and Moritz Wagner will undoubtedly draw massive support in Berlin, alongside German national teamer Tristan da Silva. French prospect Noah Penda should also attract his share of supporters, creating what could feel like a hostile environment for the Grizzlies despite the neutral-site designation.

Yet, the primary storyline for Memphis remains the chance to compete directly against their former teammate.

“Playing against Des again, such a competitive guy. When we play (Bane) for the first time, I think it's going to be great,” shared Aldama. “I am very much looking forward to it. I know he wants to beat us for sure.”

One game's outcome is relatively inconsequential. As Aldama sees it, these European games as part of a larger movement by the NBA's executives.

“Regarding expansion and the NBA being more of an international game, for Europe it will be great just having the NBA brand there,” Aldama explained. “I think the NBA is the best league in the world. There’s no doubt about that. I think European basketball has always been at a super high level. If we can just make a way where the NBA is global, it will be good for the sport.”

The Spanish star's perspective carries weight, given his own background in European basketball. Santi Aldama has experienced both the European and American systems, making him a natural advocate for a more integrated global basketball landscape. His support aligns perfectly with Silver's public push for international growth as well.

That is why fans should expect more international ideas to come from the league offices over the next few years. An NBA presence in Europe is not just a business initiative; it is the natural next step for the league and basketball in general.