The Detroit Pistons are battling the Houston Rockets on MLK Day and it's a tight one as we speak. As we know, a term often used in basketball is “shooting the lights out”. Well, rookie Ron Holland did just that.

At the end of the first quarter, the Pistons wing drained a corner triple and the lights immediately went out at the Toyota Center. Hilarious stuff.

Take a look:

The commentators also had some fun with the incident, claiming Holland's triple shot the lights out. Holland has been a key player for Detroit this season off the bench, averaging 6.5 points. While he's shooting just 47% from the field, the first-year forward is a very important defensive piece for the Pistons, who have already surpassed last season's win total.

Detroit went into Monday's game with a 21-21 record, good for ninth place in the Eastern Conference. This squad has a legitimate chance of making the Play-In Tournament and perhaps even a top-six spot, which earns them an automatic berth in the playoffs. The brilliance of Cade Cunningham has been on full display, with the former first-overall pick having a career season across the board.

This roster has a nice mix of youth and experience. Adding the likes of Tobias Harris and Tim Hardaway Jr were solid moves by the front office, giving them some veteran presence, which is essential if Detroit is going to be competitive. Also, big man Jalen Duren has proven to be a beast down low with solid numbers. He's averaging 9.8 points and 9.6 rebounds per night. The physical center has dominated the glass of late, including in Monday's outing against a very good Houston team.

As of writing, Detroit heads into the fourth quarter with a 10-point lead versus the Rockets. Holland's early three are his only points of the game, playing just six minutes so far.