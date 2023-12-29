The Boston Celtics handed the Detroit Pistons their 28th-straight loss on Thursday night, tying the record for the longest losing streak over the course of multiple seasons. Despite the Pistons' struggles, Celtics star Jayson Tatum still had good things to say about the historically bad team.

“They're a talented team,” he said. “They're more talented than some of the other teams on the bottom…they got some really talented guys and are well-coached. I haven't watched every game they've played, but the games I have watched they've been in them for most of it.”

The Pistons nearly snapped their losing streak against the C's, as they led by 19 at halftime. However, Boston battled back and eventually prevailed 128-122 in overtime. This defeat is the fourth time in five games Detroit has lost by eight points or less.

Celtics get hard-earned win over improving Pistons

Jaden Ivey and Cade Cunningham from Monty Williams Pistons after loss to Nets

Although they didn't leave with a win, Detroit showed a little bit of that talent Tatum was talking about. Cade Cunningham dropped 31 points and nine assists and was a nuisance for the Celtics all night. It's not like he had an out-of-character performance, as Cunningham has scored 22 points or more in six straight games and was coming off a 41-point explosion in another close loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

 

RECOMMENDED
Pistons guard Cade Cunningham
Cade Cunningham reveals biggest reason behind Pistons' Raptors takedown

Peter Sampson ·

Wingstop employees take cover from fans as the Pistons snap their historical losing streak with a win against the Toronto Raptors.
Pistons fans leave Wingstop employees cowering in fear after slump-busting Raptors win

Christopher Smith ·

Monty Williams had words of wisdom for the Pistons after their big win over the Raptors.
Pistons' Monty Williams slaps Detroit with reality check about what lies ahead after win vs Raptors

Nick Meyer ·

He didn't outduel Tatum, though, as the Celtics' go-to guy also had 31 points to go along with seven rebounds, 10 assists and five steals. Center Kristaps Porzingis also shined for the Green Team, providing a season-high 35 points in just 36 minutes of play.

The Celtics will now have less than 24 hours of rest before hosting the Toronto Raptors on Friday night. Coincidentally, Detroit's next chance to break its streak comes against the Raptors on Saturday afternoon.