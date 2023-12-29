Jayson Tatum believes in the Pistons' talent.

The Boston Celtics handed the Detroit Pistons their 28th-straight loss on Thursday night, tying the record for the longest losing streak over the course of multiple seasons. Despite the Pistons' struggles, Celtics star Jayson Tatum still had good things to say about the historically bad team.

“They're a talented team,” he said. “They're more talented than some of the other teams on the bottom…they got some really talented guys and are well-coached. I haven't watched every game they've played, but the games I have watched they've been in them for most of it.”

The Pistons nearly snapped their losing streak against the C's, as they led by 19 at halftime. However, Boston battled back and eventually prevailed 128-122 in overtime. This defeat is the fourth time in five games Detroit has lost by eight points or less.

Celtics get hard-earned win over improving Pistons

Although they didn't leave with a win, Detroit showed a little bit of that talent Tatum was talking about. Cade Cunningham dropped 31 points and nine assists and was a nuisance for the Celtics all night. It's not like he had an out-of-character performance, as Cunningham has scored 22 points or more in six straight games and was coming off a 41-point explosion in another close loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

Cade Cunningham from RANGE 🔥 He has 16 points in the first half, with the Pistons leading by 13 points.pic.twitter.com/95Cyrv0Kg7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 29, 2023

He didn't outduel Tatum, though, as the Celtics' go-to guy also had 31 points to go along with seven rebounds, 10 assists and five steals. Center Kristaps Porzingis also shined for the Green Team, providing a season-high 35 points in just 36 minutes of play.

Jayson Tatum with a DIME to Kristaps Porzingis for the slam 🤯pic.twitter.com/WJEGXd7qhm — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 29, 2023

The Celtics will now have less than 24 hours of rest before hosting the Toronto Raptors on Friday night. Coincidentally, Detroit's next chance to break its streak comes against the Raptors on Saturday afternoon.