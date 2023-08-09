If the NBA was still handing out Comeback Player of the Year awards, Detroit Pistons point guard Cade Cunningham would presumably be the favorite candidate, after being limited to just 12 games last season due to a shin injury.

Now completely healthy, Cunningham is turning heads across the country, utilizing his time with the USA Basketball Select Team to sharpen up and get his feet wet ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Cunningham actually could have been on the Team USA Senior Team, competing alongside the likes of 2023 Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr. and All-Star wing Anthony Edwards. However, the sagacious Texas native felt that the FIBA World Cup schedule might have hindered him from being as physically ready for the upcoming season as possible.

If he had been, it's likely that the Team USA fanfare being reserved for the likes Edwards, Austin Reaves and Jalen Brunson would have been extended upon him as well. Not because he has the charisma of Edwards, rising popularity of Reaves, or the breakout season of Brunson to bank on.

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

It's because he's just that good. So good, in fact, that he was considered “the best player on the floor” during USA Basketball scrimmages, per Omari Sanfoka II of the Detroit Free Press.

Last season, Cunningham averaged 19.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks per game before his injury, doing a little bit of everything for the Pistons.

Fans still want to see Cunningham knock down 3s at the rate he did at Oklahoma State. However, with his legs back under him — and healthy — he may finally be able to achieve that feat and put up the type of All-Star numbers that he's on the brink of.