The summer has been awfully quiet for Detroit Pistons point guard Cade Cunningham. Not what one would expect for a player that was a No. 1 draft pick just two years ago.

Perhaps it's the fanfare surrounding San Antonio Spurs big man Victor Wembanyama, the most recent No. 1 draft pick and the first since New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson to immediately be pegged as a Hall of Fame caliber player. Nonetheless, whatever the reason, to say Cunningham has become an afterthought for the average NBA fan is nothing less than the truth.

However, that may all change soon, with Pistons general manager Troy Weaver not only reminding fans about the promising floor general but hyping Cunningham up ahead of his return from the season-ending shin injury that he suffered just 12 games into the 2022-23 season.

“He’s looked very, very strong this summer,” Weaver says on NBA TV, while watching the Pistons take on the Toronto Raptors in the Las Vegas Summer League (h/t Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press). “We’re excited about him coming back and leading the troops.”

Cunningham, a crafty, patient, methodical playmaker with two-way upside, will be turning 22-years-old just before the start of the 2023-24 season. Averaging 17.8 points, 5.6 assists, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game over the course of his career to this point, he's stood out as one of the most complete players in The Association.

Cade Cunningham since being drafted in 2021: 17.8 PPG

5.6 APG

5.6 RPG

1.2 SPG One of seven active players averaging 15/5/5/1. pic.twitter.com/JskrwAhqAC — StatMuse (@statmuse) July 11, 2023

Set to lead a young core that includes 2022-23 All-Rookie 2nd team selections Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren, 2023 No. 5 pick Ausar Thompson, and 2020 No. 2 pick James Wiseman, the Pistons will need the Arlington native more than ever.