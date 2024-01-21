Pitt basketball ended a 45-year drought on Saturday.

The Pitt basketball team hit the road to take on Duke basketball on Saturday, and the Panthers were huge underdogs coming into the game. The Blue Devils came in with a 13-3 record and they are ranked #7 in the country, and Pitt came in with a 10-7 record, and they are unranked. The Panthers hadn't won at Cameron Indoor since 1979, but the long drought was broken on Saturday as they pulled off the shocking upset by beating Duke 80-76.

Duke basketball was favored by 12.5 coming into this game, but Pitt basketball didn't care. They came out hot and immediately went up by double digits, and they led for most of the game. Duke led 62-61 for a brief moment with around eight minutes to go in the game, but other than that, the Panthers were able to maintain a consistent edge. The game came right down to the wire, but Pitt made the winning plays and came out with a win.

This was a huge win for Pitt regardless of the drought, but because of the fact that they hadn't won at Duke in 45 years, it was a little bit more special. The Panthers soaked it all in at the end of the game, and they took a little victory lap around the stadium to rub it in to the Blue Devils fans.

Pitt won at Duke for the first time since 1979 and took a victory lap in front of the Cameron Crazies pic.twitter.com/4duC1edw8o — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 21, 2024

For Duke, this is a very disappointing loss. The Blue Devils came into this game on a long win streak, and it looked like they could make it through the month of January and into February with the win streak still alive. At home against a team that is less talented, there is no excuse for a loss like this. The Blue Devils are now 13-4 on the year. They are still in good shape, but it isn't their first upset loss of the year, and they have narrowly avoided some others. They have some things to clean up.

This is a monster win for Pitt basketball. The Panthers improve to 11-7 on the season with the win, and this is the type of victory that can spark a run for a team. They just went on the road against the #7 team in the country and won. This should give the Panthers the confidence that they can beat anybody in the ACC going forward. Great win.