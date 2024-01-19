Duke comes in on a long winning streak as we continue our College Basketball odds series with a Pitt-Duke prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Duke comes in on a long winning streak as they face Pitt for the second time in ten days. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Pitt-Duke prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Pitt enters the game sitting at 10-7 on the year. Still, thye have struggled in ACC pay this year. They have just one win in ACC play on the year. They first fell to Syracuse on the road and then to UNC. They got their first win over Louisville on the road, winning by 13, but then they faced Duke. They would end up falling by 22 to them before an 11-point loss to Syracuse as a favorite.

Meanwhile, Duke enters the game sitting at 12-3 on the year, and sitting at 4-1 in conference play. They have now won eight straight games since losing their conference opener by four points to Georgia Tech. Even more, many of the wins have been dominant. Duke has won by 20 or more points in five of those eight wins. The last time out was a close one though. They would get revenge on Georiga Tech, beating them 84-79

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Pitt-Duke Odds

Pitt: +14.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +810

Duke: -14.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -1450

Over: 142.5 (-110)

Under: 142.5 (-110)

How to Watch Pitt vs. Duke

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

TV: ACC Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Pitt Will Cover The Spread/Win

Pitt comes in Ranke's 82nd in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 104th in offensive efficiency but sit 61st in defensive efficiency this year. Pitt Ranks 92nd in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 188th in effective field goal percentage. Blake Hinson leads the offense this year. He comes into the game with 18.1 points per game this year, while shooting nearly 40 percent from three on the season. Meanwhile, Carlton Carrington comes in with 13.5 points per game and is also putting up a ton of three balls. He has 111 three-point attempts this year and hit 28.8 percent of them.

Pitt is 14th in the nation in rebounds per game this year and sits 13th in the nation in defensive rebounding percentage. Rebounding is led by Ishmael Leggett. He comes in with 5.7 rebounds per game this year, with most of them coming off the defensive end. The same is true for Carlton Carrington, who comes in with 5.3 rebounds per game this year.

Pitt is 43rd in the nation in opponent points per game this year. Part of that is their 6.8 steals per game and 5.8 blocks per game. Guillermo Diaz Graham has been a major force on defense. He has 1.2 steals per game with 1.1 blocks per game this year. Meanwhile, Zack Austin has 1.0 steals per game and 1.5 blocks per game this year.

Why Duke Will Cover The Spread/Win

Duke sits tenth in KenPoms adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are seventh in adjusted offensive efficiency and 28th in adjusted defensive efficiency. duke is 26th in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 26th in effective field goal percentage. Kyle Filipowski comes in with 18.2 points per game this year, while he is shooting 51.7 percent from the field. Meanwhile, Jeremy Roach comes in with 14.6 points per game this year while also shooting 49.7 percent this ear. Finally, Mark Mitchell comes in with 12.2 points per game this year while shooting 49.6 percent this year. Tyrese Proctor is also a major force on offense. He leads the team with 4.2 assists per game this year while having 9.6 points of his own.

Duke ranks 143rd in rebounds per game this year, still, they are 25th in the nation in defensive rebounding rate. Filipowski leads her as well, coming in with 8.9 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, Mark Mitchell also added 5.6 rebounds per game this year.

Duke is 39th in the nation in opponent points per game this year. Roach and Filipowski play a major role here as well. Roach comes in with 1.5 steals per game, while Filipowski has 1.3 steals per game, but also has 1.9 blocks per game this year.

Final Pitt-Duke Prediction & Pick

Duke has not only been dominant, but covered in seven of their last nine games overall. That includes a 17-point spread over Pitt the last time they faced. This game will come down to the three for Pitt. If Hinson and Carrington can hit the threes, they will cover. If not, Duke will rebound well, and it will be a blowout. Duke is 181st in the nation against the three-ball. This will bode well for Hinson and Carrington. Still, Recent games show they may not be able to hit enough to make a difference.

Final Pitt-Duke Prediction & Pick: Duke -14.5 (-109)