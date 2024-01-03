The Tar Heels forward reached a special career milestone in the game.

North Carolina basketball bullied Pittsburgh on Tuesday on their way to a 70-57 win.

Forward Armando Bacot scored 16 points to become the seventh player in program history to reach 2,000 in his career.

Armando Bacot ➡️ 7th Tar Heel in UNC history to score 2,000 points 🙌 pic.twitter.com/TK0DEJ2Djt — Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) January 3, 2024

Bacot's 2,003 career points put him in seventh place in North Carolina basketball history, only trailing Tyler Hansbrough, Phil Ford, Sam Perkins, Lennie Rosenbluth, Al Wood, and Charlie Scott.

If the 23-year-old Armando Bacot is to reach No. 2 on the list before the regular season ends, he'll need to average at least 15.9 points across UNC's remaining 18 games. Through 13 games, he's averaging only 14.8 points, his lowest mark since he was a sophomore. Hansbrough's mark is now well out of reach.

Bacot decided to forego entering the NBA Draft to return for a final season this summer.

“The primary reason I am coming back is because I don't want to leave North Carolina this way,” Bacot said. “But I also know I need to improve and feel like this is the best place to do that.”

During his senior season, Bacot, a four-year starter for North Carolina, averaged 15.9 points, 10.4 rebounds, and one block per game for the Tar Heels.

A holdover from the Roy Williams era, Bacot became North Carolina's all-time leader in double-doubles and rebounds following a January win over North Carolina State.

“All season our focus and goal have been on being the best team we can possible become and reaching our full potential to give us another opportunity to compete, play for and win an NCAA Championship,” head coach Hubert Davis said in the statement. “Although we no longer have that opportunity and this season wasn't what we had hoped for, I want to thank our players and staff for their hard work and love for Carolina Basketball.”