Chilling details emerge on NBA prospect Dior Johnson’s violent assault charges

University of Pittsburgh freshman Dior Johnson is currently facing a handful of assault charges after he allegedly beat up a woman inside his apartment.

According to a report by CBS Pittsburgh, this all started when the woman supposedly got Johnson and his phone wet on September 5. An argument between the pair ensued the following morning and it was at this point that Johnson allegedly refused to let the woman leave the apartment.

“She stated that she was in pain and he told her that she was not leaving,” the criminal complaint reads. “The argument continued for an hour before Johnson got violent and repeatedly punched (the victim) in her arms, stomach, and head multiple times.”