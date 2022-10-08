NCAA Basketball
Chilling details emerge on NBA prospect Dior Johnson’s violent assault charges
University of Pittsburgh freshman Dior Johnson is currently facing a handful of assault charges after he allegedly beat up a woman inside his apartment.
According to a report by CBS Pittsburgh, this all started when the woman supposedly got Johnson and his phone wet on September 5. An argument between the pair ensued the following morning and it was at this point that Johnson allegedly refused to let the woman leave the apartment.
“She stated that she was in pain and he told her that she was not leaving,” the criminal complaint reads. “The argument continued for an hour before Johnson got violent and repeatedly punched (the victim) in her arms, stomach, and head multiple times.”
According to the criminal complaint, the woman called 911 “in fear of her life” but Johnson ran after her with scissors, took the phone, hung it up and threw it. Johnson is then accused of grabbing the woman’s head and pushing it into the bed, “making it hard for her to breathe,” according to the criminal complaint.
In an attempt to “make (himself) bleed really badly” Johnson then allegedly took the scissors to cut himself. He supposedly wanted the police to believe that it was the woman who did this to her.
It did not stop there. Johnson allegedly kept punching the woman across her body, which included multiple shots to her stomach. This resulted in the woman supposedly throwing up twice.
According to the criminal complaint, Dior Johnson is now facing charges of “unlawful restrain, false imprisonment, strangulation, aggravated assault and simple assault.”
Pitt announced on Friday that Johnson has been suspended indefinitely from the team as he faces these charges. The Pitt Athletic Department has also declined to provide further comments on the case.
Johnson, who may have been considered an NBA prospect, may have just seen his dream to play in the big league disappear right in front of his eyes.