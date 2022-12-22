By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

NIL has taken over the college football landscape, and Pittsburgh head coach Pat Narduzzi isn’t happy about it. The Panthers’ head man went as far as calling out Utah and head coach Kyle Wittingham for using NIL to steal one of Pittsburgh’s prized recruits.

NIL simply stands for, “name, image and likeness.” It allows players to profit off of the success they get at the college level. They can accept business deals and advertise products using their own name and fame garnered from playing; something that was forbidden in college football of the past.

However, some are convinced that NIL has allowed college football to become much like free agency, where schools are paying for players. Narduzzi is one of those people.

Narduzzi was speaking at a Signing Day press conference when he broke down his thoughts on NIL. He said with no tracking of NIL, no one is truly sure of what coaches are offering players. Then, he dropped a bombshell and called out Utah for stealing one of their prospects using NIL to lure him away.

“Shoot, I’ll just say it,” Narduzzi said. “We lost one to Utah that was a good receiver for us and I think (NIL) had something to do with it.”

The player in question is wide receiver Daidren Zipperer. Ranked as a three-star prospect by 247 Sports, Zipperer committed to Pittsburgh on Sept. 24 but decommitted a month later on Oct. 24. Just a week later, Zipperer committed to the Utes.

Pat Narduzzi feels that NIL helped Utah steal Zipperer away from Pittsburgh. To his point, with sealed records, it’s hard to prove if that’s the truth. But for Narduzzi and all of college football, NIL is here to stay. Just have to hope Utah, or any other program, doesn’t have a bigger bag.