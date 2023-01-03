By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

Pittsburgh Panthers head football coach Pat Narduzzi had a heartfelt message for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after it was announced the 24-year-old suffered cardiac arrest and was in critical condition this morning, the Athletic senior college football writer Chris Vannini wrote in a Tuesday tweet.

“Damar Hamlin is far more than just a football player,” the statement read. “He’s a loving son, brother and friend. Damar is a hero to thousands of Pittsburgh kids.”

Damar Hamlin played for five years in a Pitt uniform, all under Narduzzi. The Pittsburgh native played in three bowl games with Narduzzi at the helm, taking a victory in the Quick Lane Bowl against Eastern Michigan before he was selected with the 212th pick in the 2021 draft by the Buffalo Bills.

Other Pittsburgh natives, including Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, showed their support for the young safety on Tuesday.

“It’s a really personal thing for me, being a Pittsburger,” Tomlin said in a Tuesday conference. “With that young man being a Pittsburger, I’ve known that guy probably since he was about 12. I have a lot of respect and love for him.

“As a human being, his commitment to the pursuit of his goals and dreams of doing what it is he’s doing right now, and to watch him make personal decisions and make that a reality, it’s just an honor to get to know young people like that.”

Tomlin had the chance to watch Damar Hamlin during his Pitt football career after the Panthers shared a practice facility with the Steelers, according to Pennlive.com.

Pat Narduzzi’s Pittsburgh football statement ended with a supportive message of its own.

“Damar, we love you,” Narduzzi’s statement said. “We are praying for you.

“Pittsburgh’s always had your back. And now it’s obvious the entire country has your back, too.”