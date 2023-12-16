The Steelers will be looking to keep their playoff hopes alive with a Week 15 win over the Colts.

The 2023 season has been a bit of a rollercoaster ride for the Pittsburgh Steelers and their fans. Their play on the field hasn't been particularly good, but they still have a 7-6 record and the sixth seed in the AFC. Of course, they still need to pick up a win in Week 15 against the Indianapolis Colts in order to keep those postseason hopes alive. So with kickoff drawing near, it's time to unveil our Steelers Week 15 predictions.

Just two weeks ago, with a 7-4 record, the Steelers seemed to be in prime position to find their way into the postseason. But now, things aren't looking as good for them. They are coming off back-to-back losses against the Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots, who both currently have 3-10 records and are among the worst teams in the league. Even worse, Kenny Pickett is now out with an ankle injury, and he won't be on the field against the Colts.

That has pressed Mitch Trubisky into action, and he hasn't been particularly great under center, which shouldn't be a surprise. Nonetheless, he figures to at least start this game for Pittsburgh against Indianapolis, who is also 7-6 and looking for a win to help out their own playoff hopes. So without further ado, let's dive into the Steelers predictions for this game and see what could end up happening,

The Steelers defense will force three turnovers on the day

The Steelers defense has been their saving grace amid their offensive woes this season, and they will have to be at their best against a Colts offense that has big play potential. Indianapolis has found a recipe for success with Gardner Minshew under center, but the thorn in their side all year long has been turnovers, and that could pose a problem against Pittsburgh's tough defense.

The Steelers have forced 21 turnovers this season, and they will have a great chance to improve that tally against a turnover-prone Colts offense. Indianapolis' 20 turnovers on the year isn't awful, but Minshew has a propensity for making a couple of dangerous passes every game, and that's not something he can get away with against Pittsburgh.

Both T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith managed to make it out of the concussion protocol for this game, meaning Minshew is going to be facing quite a bit of pressure in this game. The veteran quarterback will make some good passes throughout the day, but he's also going to throw a pair of interceptions and get strip-sacked along the way as well to allow the Steelers to keep this game close.

Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky will get benched in favor of Mason Rudolph

It's been a weird season for Trubisky, who has played in four games, despite being Pickett's backup this season. Pickett's consistent injury woes allowed Trubisky to get his first start of the year against the Patriots in Week 14, and while he wasn't awful (22/35, 190 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT, 8 CAR, 30 YDS, 1 TD), the Steelers lost to the Pats, which quickly erases any positives from this game.

Trubisky found his way in the second half, but he was so bad in the first half that fans were openly chanting for Mason Rudolph to replace him. For now, it seems like Trubisky is getting the start against the Colts, but his leash will be way shorter than it was against New England. And with little margin for error, Trubisky will end up hitting the bench before this game ends.

Pittsburgh's offense will trudge out to another slow start, and an interception late in the second half will seal Trubisky's fate. Mike Tomlin will opt to turn to Rudolph in the second half, sending the veteran quarterback back to a spot he has become very familiar with throughout his career on the bench.

The Steelers will lose their third straight game by a score of 16-13

Both teams need to win this game desperately, but it feels like the stakes are a lot higher for the Steelers. Losing games to the Cardinals and Patriots was a truly crushing blow to their playoff hopes. They are still alive as we have previously mentioned, but their situation is not nearly as good as it could be, which makes beating the Colts crucial.

This contest will likely be a slog, with neither team doing much to assert themselves over the other. Trubisky's aforementioned interception will allow the Colts to kick a field goal right before the end of the half to take a 10-3 lead, but Rudolph will open the second half with a touchdown-scoring drive for the Steelers.

Unfortunately, that will be the only touchdown scored in the second half by either side, as they trade field goals to begin the fourth before Minshew manages to piece together a game-winning drive that ends with a 50-yard Matt Gay field goal. This loss will send the Steelers spiraling, and at 7-7, they will be running out of time to figure out how they can find their way into the postseason.