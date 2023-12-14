Will Pittsburgh regain their edge amid Ben Roethlisberger's hints at leaving the team?

The Pittsburgh Steelers having trouble staying afloat in the competitive AFC North. The Steelers are 7-6, tied with Cincinnati at the bottom of the division. As a result, longtime QB Ben Roethlisberger is not happy about Pittsburgh's state of mind after losing 21-18 to a struggling New England Patriots team.

If the Steelers do not get their act together, Ben Roethlisberger might leave the team

After the Patriots game, Roethlisberger expressed his frustrations in an episode of his podcast:

“Maybe the tradition of the Pittsburgh Steelers is done…Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger,” the veteran QB boldly claimed, per ESPN.

Roethlisberger continued to criticize head coach Mike Tomlin, “You can't afford in the second half of games to burn silly timeouts and not have them late in the game. To me, that's bad coaching.”

Still, Big Ben's criticisms did not end there. He feels like the Steelers are missing the mental toughness that past successful Pittsburgh teams possessed.

“Who is grabbing someone by the face mask and saying, ‘That's not what we do.' Is this happening? Yes, you have guys on defense doing it, but you need guys on other sides of the ball doing it,” Roethlisberger explained.

The 41-yard-old has a point on Pittsburgh's offense. The Steelers' defense has kept the team in games, but the offense has not been able to execute to the best of its ability. Ben Roethlisberger is doing what he can, but if things do not change soon, the veteran QB could leave his black and gold colors behind.

All in all, will Roethlisberger's criticisms wake the Steelers up and provide the team momentum as the late stretch of the 23-24 season begins?