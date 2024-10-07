The pivotal matchup between Jackson State and Florida A&M that could possibly determine the next HBCU football champion is getting a huge broadcasting boost from ESPN. The game is slated to be broadcast on ESPNU after originally being announced as an ESPN+ broadcast before the season. The matchup between the two programs has generated significant anticipation, fueled by their recent competitive history and the fact that the series has transitioned to a home-and-home format after both teams withdrew from the Orange Blossom Classic.

The rivalry between Jackson State and Florida A&M sits as one of the most interesting in HBCU football. The Rattlers and Tigers are divisional rivals and have to face each other in their quest to clinching a birth in the SWAC Championship. Jackson State, then under the direction of Deion Sanders was the first team that Florida A&M faced when they made their huge move to the conference in 2021. The game ended with the Tigers coming out on top in a 7-6 defensive contest that gave the sports world their first look into the talents of potential future first-round NFL draft pick Shedeur Sanders.

The second matchup between the two programs in 2022 wasn't nearly as close. The Rattlers, besieged with internal issues regarding compliance and player eligibility entering the season, proved to be no match for the retooled Tigers that featured five-star recruit Travis Hunter. They lost 59-3 as Jackson State cruised back to the SWAC Championship and eventually clinched a second birth in the Cricket Celebration Bowl.

Florida A&M eventually got their revenge in 2023, Jackson State's first season without Deion Sanders. The opening play of the game, a Marcus Riley 96-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, was allegorical of the game itself. Florida A&M showed it's dominance, maintaining control of the game and eventually winning 28-10. Florida A&M then made a run to the SWAC Championship and Celebration Bowl, winning in a thrilling 30-26 matchup over the Howard University Bison and becoming the HBCU National Champions.

The two programs are on a collision course again for SWAC dominance as the championship picture will surely become clearer after the contest. Jackson State enters the game 4-2 and 2-0 in the conference, posting dominant wins over SWAC West foes Texas Southern and Southern University. Florida A&M has regained their championship form post-Willie Simmons, still boasting a powerful offensive attack flanked by arguably the best quarterback in the SWAC Daniel Richardson.

The game is worthy of a national television stage and surely both programs will deliver a compelling contest that could ultimately determine the SWAC East Champion. Florida A&M and Jackson State will face of on October 19th at 3:30 PM EST. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.