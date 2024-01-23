The Kings should trade these players to move the needle for their upcoming playoff run.

Less than three weeks remain before the February 8th NBA Trade Deadline and the Sacramento Kings figure to be a major player in the market. Sacramento is reportedly looking to make upgrades ahead of the deadline to improve its chances of making a deep playoff push this season.

The Kings already lost out on the Pascal Siakam sweepstakes after the Indiana Pacers acquired the All-Star forward from the Toronto Raptors last week. Now, Sacramento is looking at a Plan B as it looks to add another star to its All-Star pairing of De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis.

The Kings have failed to find the same success that they had last season when they finished as the third seed in the West and brought the then-defending champion Golden State Warriors to seven games in the first round. Sacramento currently finds itself at 7th in the standings with a 24-18 record, which is the same as where they were at the same time last year. However, the Kings' offense in 2023-24 has taken a hit after they set the record for the best offensive rating in NBA history last season.

The Kings need some changes if they want to keep up with some of the best teams in the Western Conference. And they have a great opportunity to do that with some moves ahead of the February 8th deadline. With that said, here are three players the Kings must move with the 2024 NBA Trade Deadline just right around the corner.

Harrison Barnes has been the ultimate pro for the Sacramento Kings. With the amount of experience he's had under his belt, the Kings value his contributions as a veteran guide and a locker room leader. However, at this point, it seems like Barnes' on-court value hasn't been on par with what he brings off the court.

Barnes has gone from averaging 15.0 points per game to just 11.1 points per game this season. He is also averaging just 2.8 rebounds this season, which is a career-low. He has never averaged less than three rebounds per game in a season in his career.

Harrison Barnes' drop in production is partly due to lesser minutes on the floor, as his playing time has gone from over 32 minutes per game to just over 29 minutes a night.

Despite this, the 31-year-old is still providing solid efficient scoring, as he is shooting 47.6 percent from the field and connecting on nearly 40 percent of his three-pointers. However, he just hasn't provided the Kings the same kind of production they need on the offensive end.

The Kings are reportedly seeking more athleticism and versatility in the frontcourt, which is why they targeted Siakam in the first place. They have also been linked to Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant as a potential target. Having Grant fill in Barnes' spot would be a great upgrade and could help the Kings become more competitive in the postseason.

Another player whose production has taken a hit this season is Kevin Huerter. Huerter hasn't enjoyed the same production and efficiency that he did a season ago. His numbers have gone down from 15.2 points per game on 48.5 percent field goal shooting and 40.2 percent three-point shooting in 2022-23 to just 10.4 points on 44.1 percent field goal shooting and 35.9 three-point shooting this season.

Along with Barnes, Huerter was among the centerpieces of the trade package the Kings offered the Raptors for Siakam. They are reportedly also looking to use him in a deal to make upgrades at the 2024 NBA Trade Deadline this season.

Though he is experiencing the worst shooting season of his career, Huerter is still just 25 years and would provide a ton of value as a floor spacer. He is a career 38.3 percent shooter from beyond the arc, which still makes him an above-average three-point threat.

The Kings would likely be better off finding a guy who can both knock down outside shots consistently and defend on the other end of the floor. Huerter is a below-average defender who often becomes the target of opposing offenses.

Davion Mitchell

Another Kings player who could find himself on the move ahead of the 2024 NBA Trade Deadline is Davion Mitchell. Mitchell has fallen off the good graces of head coach Mike Brown. From averaging nearly 28 minutes per game in his rookie season to just over 18 minutes last year, Mitchell is averaging just over 12 minutes a night for Sacramento in 2023-24.

As a result, his production has taken a nose dive. The man whose nickname is “Off-Night” because of how his tenacious defense gives whoever he is guarding an off shooting night, is now getting more off nights on the offensive instead of dishing them out.

Much of Mitchell's value comes from his energy and peskiness on defense. But he pretty much just plays one side of the floor because he doesn't contribute much on offense. He has failed to make progress as a shooter and is connecting on a career-low 23.7 percent from three and 36.1 percent overall from the field.

Nonetheless, despite his “Off Season” so far, he is still just 25 years old and could still develop his game on the offensive end. If he ever gets his three-point shooting to within league average, he could make a career as a solid 3-and-D player.