Will the Kings land any of them in the NBA Trade Deadline?

Sitting at seventh in the Western Conference standings means a lot is left to be desired in Mike Brown's Sacramento Kings system. They want to make a deep playoff push this year since they just broke the drought last season. A huge step to that would be to get the De'Aaron Fox-led squad some help through the NBA Trade Deadline. It was thought that Pascal Siakam or OG Anunoby would land in their hands but that was not the case. Apparently, there is a new set of names linked to them.

Matt Moore of the Action Network outlined three huge names in basketball. All of them could end up as a member of the Kings. Those people were Bojan Bogdanovic, Jerami Grant, and Herb Jones. With the inclusion of Pascal Siakam, they all point out one common need. Mike Brown and De'Aaron Fox's squad deeply needs a strong-willed forward. Tobias Harris is also another option for the Kings if they want someone who is more of a veteran.

Overall, Keegan Murray cannot be the only starter-like forward in the Kings system if they want to be scary in the postseason. At times, he can still be inconsistent. Moreover, players like Trey Lyles have not yet shown the capability of being able to back up their level of production. Sasha Vezenkov has shown glimpses of promise. But, he has not consistently churned out huge scoring outbursts for him to be considered elite.

If any of these players make their way to this Kings team because of the NBA Trade deadline, will they be considered as contenders?