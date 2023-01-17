A playoff berth for the Los Angeles Lakers still seems out of reach. This means a quiet trade deadline seems more likely for them. They could also become sellers before the deadline actually arrives. Here we will look at the players the Lakers must move ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline, including Russell Westbrook.

To be fair to the Lakers, they have shown flashes of brilliance this season. Keep in mind that despite Anthony Davis’ absence, the Lakers have recovered to sit four games below .500. For sure, the team will be under additional pressure to make a trade deadline deal if they want to reach .500 and make it to the play-in tournament.

Remember that the Lakers’ current performance level is just not too good. In fact, it seems they play better without Westbrook on the floor. Obviously, if LeBron James and Davis are in good health during must-win games, the team has a good chance of making the playoffs. Still, they would need complementary role players around them.

That said, this team still lacks enough shooting, perimeter defense, and playmaking ability to be a true play-in threat. These weaknesses can only be addressed by trading Westbrook and perhaps another player (or even draft picks). Take note that teams such as the San Antonio Spurs and Charlotte Hornets may be suitable trade partners. This is because they have experienced players who can help the Lakers. Additionally, these teams are potentially looking to rebuild their team.

Still, let’s look at the players the Lakers must move ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline.

2. Patrick Beverley

The Lakers are open to trading pesky defensive-minded guard Patrick Beverley for a better player or for draft picks and salary cap relief. He is still seen as a solid player. His $13 million salary is also relatively affordable for many contending teams. Beverley is not considered a likely candidate for a buyout. However, if he is bought out, he would have the opportunity to return to Minnesota, where he had a successful tenure.

1. Russell Westbrook

The reality is that it’s way past due for the Lakers to move on from Westbrook. At this point, they may even have to ship him out even if they get less value in return. This appears to be what GM Rob Pelinka is preparing for. Of course, such a trade may also be tough to execute.

In the meantime, the poor fit between Westbrook and LeBron James is causing the team to lose games and decrease their chances of making the playoffs. For all we know, Westbrook could end up staying with the team for the remainder of his contract. On the flip side, he could also be traded without draft picks for depth. The caveat is there is that the Lakers would need to take on additional salary beyond this season.

An example of this would be trading Westbrook for a package including Evan Fournier, Derrick Rose, or even Cam Reddish from the New York Knicks. In terms of value, this would make sense for both teams. However, Fournier’s $18.9 million salary for next season would affect the Lakers’ $30 million salary cap space for this summer. The Lakers would likely need to buy him out to decrease their tax liabilities.

It’s worth mentioning, though, that the Lakers could also potentially trade their two first-round picks for an All-Star player such as Bradley Beal or Zach LaVine. Of course, this is assuming any of them become available.