By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

The San Antonio Spurs have a major dilemma on their hands right now. However, unlike other teams that are struggling to remain below the league-wide salary cap, it’s actually quite the opposite for the Spurs. Right now, they are still $15 million away from the $111.3 million minimum team salary line. Enter: Russell Westbrook and his $47.1 million contract.

According to a report by NBA insider Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, the Spurs remain “optimistic” that they will be able to find a way to spend their $15 million surplus. Pincus believes that this could re-open a path for a Russell Westbrook trade with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Despite Westbrook’s resurgence as a key player for LA’s second unit, it’s still very much possible that the Lakers jump at the opportunity to trade him should it come along. LA could show interest in some of San Antonio’s veterans, with big man Jakob Poeltl a possible target for them.

“Per an NBA source, any Westbrook deal for the Lakers, league-wide, starts with a first-round pick. If the Lakers also wanted to add a valued player from the Spurs like Poeltl, the cost would be a second first “and then some,” per an Eastern Conference executive,” wrote Pincus.

The Lakers will need to give up a considerable amount of assets if they want to bring back a relevant player while getting rid of Westbrook in the process. This fact hasn’t changed. However, given the position the Spurs have found themselves in as we approach the February trade deadline, it seems that there is now a realistic path for Russ to San Antonio.