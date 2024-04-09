As we approach the 2024 NFL Draft, there will continue to be endless speculation about what teams are doing and how they will attempt to improve their rosters for not only the upcoming season but the future overall. That includes the Los Angeles Rams, who have the No. 19 overall selection in this year's draft.
For the Rams and their fans, this has to be an exciting time, as this will be the first draft since 2016 that the team has had a first-round pick. It will also be the first time that head coach Sean McVay gets to make a first-round selection.
The Rams, like most teams, have their needs, but one in particular will be that of defensive lineman help after future Hall of Famer Aaron Donald decided to retire. That could potentially make their first-round selection a little bit easier and predictable, if that is indeed the route they choose. Or, maybe it will just be best available that determines their choice.
Outside of defensive line help, they'll also need to seek help on the offensive line, linebacker, cornerback, and perhaps a quarterback in waiting to take over after Matthew Stafford, who is starting to show signs of aging after years of injuries. That's even with their free agency move to acquire Jimmy Garoppolo as the backup.
Whatever the Rams decide to do with their 11 overall picks, they'll be adding more youth to what is already one of the younger teams in the NFL. With so many picks and a fair amount of needs, the Rams still need to be selective in their picks; however, this is yet another part of what is a minor rebuild.
Now, here are two players that the Rams should avoid in the 2024 NFL Draft:
Joe Milton III, QB, Tennessee
Let's be clear, the Rams don't necessarily need a quarterback, but it also wouldn't hurt drafting another one. Unless they found the means to move up in this year's draft to get one in the first round, they'll likely wait to grab one later. Although, Michael Penix Jr. and/or Bo Nix could still be available with the 19th overall pick.
Still, there are much more pressing needs than quarterback this season. Stafford still has a few years on his deal, and Garoppolo is a fine backup should they need him. But there's always room for finding a hidden gem and the QB3. But Joe Milton III shouldn't be one that the Rams go after.
There was a clear drop-off in the Volunteers' offensive production last season after quarterback Hendon Hooker left for the NFL. Granted, that wasn't all on Milton as there were deficiencies at the receiver position as well. But Milton's struggles since coming from Michigan, although did find improvement when he came to Tennessee, still continued, namely, his accuracy. He can throw it a country mile, but you never truly know where it's going.
Jalen McMillan, WR, Washington
This wasn't one of the positions listed in the Rams' needs, but it shouldn't surprise anyone if the Rams were to select a wide receiver, especially as heavy as most drafts are with the position nowadays. This year will be no different.
The Rams already have two studs with last year's surprise in Puka Nacua, who put up some wild numbers for a rookie, alongside the always steady Cooper Kupp. However, entering the 2024 season, Kupp will be 31, and his health is starting to become a concern, missing 13 games in the past two seasons.
As much as the Rams love to throw the ball down the field, looking for another receiver option, that way Kupp and Nacua can avoid heavy loads, isn't the worst draft strategy. But Washington's Jalen McMillan may not be the answer they will be looking for.
Firstly, he's a bit of a smaller receiver, standing at just 6-foot-1, 192 pounds. The Rams might be looking towards a bigger-bodied receiver, which they don't necessarily have. Secondly, his weaknesses are that he's not a consistent vertical threat, being unable to create vertical separation, per PFF draft scouting. Overall, he might end up being a solid WR2 or WR3 in the NFL, but he's not a good fit for the Rams.