After missing the last five games with a hamstring injury, the Los Angeles Rams hoped that starting receiver Tutu Atwell would return for their Week 14 matchup with NFC West rival Arizona Cardinals. Atwell has returned to practice, but the team will wait at least one more week.

Despite logging full practices throughout the week, Sean McVay announced that Atwell will remain on injured reserve for another game, according to Nate Atkins of ‘The Athletic.' His practice activity skyrockets his odds of a Week 15 return.

Some proof of life of Tutu Atwell doing his thing at practice again: pic.twitter.com/zJCnnul0Tu — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) November 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

Atwell landed on injured reserve during the Rams' Week 8 bye with just four catches for 164 receiving yards and one touchdown on the year. He entered year four with reasonably high expectations after increasing his numbers each of the last two seasons, but has taken a considerable back seat to offseason acquisition Davante Adams.

However, Atwell flashed his big-play potential in the two games before he suffered his injury. The speedster hauled in an 88-yard touchdown in Week 4 against the Indianapolis Colts before catching two deep passes for 72 receiving yards the following week against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Rams' 2025 offensive resurgence has overshadowed Atwell's absence. Despite an upset loss to the Carolina Panthers snapping a six-game win streak, Los Angeles has been arguably the best offense in the league behind the MVP-level play of Matthew Stafford.

Atwell's sixth consecutive absence leaves the door open for Week 13 breakout star Xavier Smith to make his third straight start. Smith recently usurped Jordan Whittington in the starting lineup and posted a career-high 82 receiving yards in the 31-28 loss to the Panthers.

Whittington will still remain active off the bench, along with rookie Konata Mumpfield. Tight ends Colby Parkinson, Davis Allen and Terrance Ferguson will all also fight for additional targets until Atwell returns.