Joshua Karty won't be needing to pack his stuff—at least for now—as the Los Angeles Rams brought him back on the practice squad just days after they waived him.

Just when he thought his time in Los Angeles was over, the 23-year-old kicker has another chance to redeem himself and find his way back to the active roster.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Karty's return on Monday, with Wyatt Bowles getting the pink slip to make room for the second-year kicker. Karty was waived on Friday.

After a solid showing in his rookie season, his performance regressed in eight appearances for the Rams, missing eight kicks. His stint on the practice squad should motivate him to get back on track.

Harrison Mevis has taken Karty's spot since last month. The rookie kicker was also signed by the Rams to their practice squad before getting the nod to the active lineup. He has logged 17-of-17 in extra points and 2-of-2 in field goals in four games.

The Rams may have found their kicker, but coach Sean McVay has stated that they're not totally closing the door on Karty.

“I'm certainly hopeful that the journey does continue with us in that capacity, if that's something that works out for us,” said McVay in a report from Rams Wire's Tyler Greenwalt.

The Rams are coming off a tough loss to the Carolina Panthers, 31-28, on Sunday, dropping them to 9-3.

They will look to return to the win column against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.