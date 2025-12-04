The Los Angeles Rams appear to be in a much better position in Week 14 than they were a week ago when they were forced to go cross-country on a holiday weekend and play a 10 a.m. Pacific Time game on the road against the upstart Carolina Panthers. The loss by the Rams in that game was somewhat predictable because of the circumstances, but it was still shocking because the Rams are one of the elite teams in the NFC and had moved into the No. 1 spot in the NFC playoff structure.

After dropping a 31-28 decision, head coach Sean McVay should have his players' full attention as they prepare to go to the desert to play the last place Arizona Cardinals. The Rams should be prepared to play their best game and prevent the home team from having any hope of pulling off an upset.

The Cardinals are buried in the NFC West with a 3-9 record and they have lost 4 games in a row since their Week 9 Monday night win over the Cowboys. Their two losses to NFC West rivals in that streak — the Seahawks and 49ers — were both blowouts. Jacoby Brissett has taken over at quarterback for the Cardinals and he is one of the best backup quarterbacks in the league, but it will be quite difficult to stay within range of the Rams.

Rams have versatile offense with Stafford; QB will throw 3 TDs vs. Cardinals

The Rams did not have their best or most efficient offensive game against Carolina, and Matthew Stafford will be looking for a bounce-back game after throwing 2 interceptions in Week 13. Stafford had been remarkably accurate going into that game, and he doubled his season-long interception total against the Panthers.

Stafford was not terrible against Carolina, but the game was a disaster by his high standards. He completed 18 of 28 passes for 243 yards and the did throw 2 TD passes. He was also sacked twice by the Panthers.

Stafford has brilliant numbers for the season. He has completed 266 of 401 passes for 3,073 yards with an amazing 32-4 TD to interception ratio. Stafford has a brilliant relationship with wideout Puka Nacua, who is his top receiver and the most physical player at his position in the league.

Nacua has caught 86 of 107 targets for 1,019 yards and 4 TDs. Veteran big-play specialist Davante Adams has been a great fit for Stafford with 52 receptions for 89 yards and an eye-catching 14 TD catches. Adams is battling a hamstring issue and did not practice Wednesday.

The Rams have gotten solid production form tight ends Colby Parkinson and Tyler Higbee. That have combined for 43-381-5 this season.

The Rams running game is also vital, and there's no underestimating Kyren Williams at this point. Williams has been quite consistent, rushing for 868 yards with a mark of 4.7 yards per carry. He has pounded the ball into the end zone 7 times. In addition to Williams, backup Blake Corum has contributed 422 yards and is also averaging 4.7 yards per attempt.

This unit's versatility will take advantage of Arizona's 25th-ranked defense, which is allowing 25.6 points per game.

Brissett has ability, but Rams defense will hold him to 1 TD pass

Brissett has done a solid job since head coach Jonathan Gannon inserted him into the starting lineup. However, the Cardinals have not been winning games. As a result, the team is likely to be looking for a new starting quarterback in the offseason.

However, that will not have an impact in this game. Brissett's experience has seen him play against every type of defense the NFL has to offer. He has completed 204 of 302 passes for 2,188 yards with a solid 13 to 4 TD to interception ratio.

Tight end Trey McBride has exceeded expectation with 88 catches for 879 yards and 8 TDs, but the Rams would like to get more from potential superstar Marvin Harrison Jr. (heel), who has caught 40-594-4.

Unfortunately, the running game has been brutal. No running back has exceeded 255 yards on the ground this season.

The Rams can put severe pressure on Brissett in this game. Linebacker Byron Young is one of the best pass rushers in the league, and he has 10.0 sacks and 10 tackles for loss. Fellow linebacker Jared Verse had 6.0 sacks, 9 tackles for loss and 3 forced fumbles.

Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes is a key performer in the secondary, and he has 13 passes defensed, 3 interceptions and 1 forced fumble along with 29 tackles. Safety Quentin Lake has 61 tackles, 10 passes defensed, 1 interception, 1 forced fumble and 1 fumble recovery.

Rams build early lead and register double-digit victory

The Rams have too much skill and far too many weapons for the Cardinals. They should build a 14-point lead in the first half and the defense will not allow the Cardinals to eat into that advantage. The Rams will win by 10 points or more.