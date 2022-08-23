PS4 and PS5 Online Multiplayer Free Weekend coming later this Month

Sony’s PlayStation online multiplayer for both PS4 and PS5 will be free for the weekend this coming end of August.

Enjoy the online multiplayer modes on your favorite PS4 and PS5 games without a PlayStation Plus membership during our Online Multiplayer Weekend, running August 27-28. pic.twitter.com/G6FDa6jz3O — PlayStation (@PlayStation) August 22, 2022

Sony will be removing the requirement of PS Plus subscriptions in order to play online multiplayer on both PS4 and PS5 for a whole weekend. The free weekend will take place on August 27 and 28 only. This comes as good news for non-PS Plus subscribers looking to play paid games online. We have a feeling that PSN’s servers will be jam-packed with players considering online multiplayer will be free on that weekend, so if you’re planning anything with your mates during that time, then be ready for some bit of turbulence.

Sony has done something similar in the past wherein PS Plus subscriptions were free for a weekend as well. However, it didn’t make much sense considering you can’t access games you downloaded from the subscription. Maybe that’s the reason why Sony decided to make only the online multiplayer free instead and let everyone enjoy online multiplayer with the games they already own for once.

While this may come as good news to some, it’s not really the best thing to ever happen on PlayStation. Back when the PS3 was still the current gen of consoles, online multiplayer had always been free. Unlike their rival Microsoft who required Xbox Live membership to play online on the Xbox 360, the PS3 didn’t need any membership whatsoever. In fact, PS Plus already existed during that era, however, it was only to benefit subscribers with free games monthly and discounts in the PS Store. Sad to say this all changed when PS Plus was reintroduced on the PS4 as it became a required subscription in order to play online on PlayStation.

PSN Online Multiplayer free weekend will commence this weekend starting on Saturday, August 27, and will end promptly the next day on Sunday, August 28.