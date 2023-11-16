PlayStation Plus Extra & Premium Games For November Revealed

November's PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games, including Teardown and Grandia, catering to a wide range of gaming preferences.

On November 21, PlayStation Plus will elevate the gaming experience for its subscribers, especially those with Extra and Premium memberships. These tiers enhance the standard PlayStation Plus offerings, providing access to an even broader range of games, from the latest hits to revered classics. This November, the service is set to captivate its audience with a varied selection of titles, each adding a unique touch to the PlayStation library.

Teardown, a standout title in November's lineup, is poised to make a remarkable entrance on the PlayStation 5. Having first emerged on PC, this demolition heist game melds strategic planning with exhilarating destruction. Players engage in meticulously planning and executing heists within fully destructible environments, adding a layer of tactical depth. This title, debuting exclusively for Extra and Premium subscribers on November 15, is the sole game this month exclusively for PS5.

Accompanying Teardown is Superliminal, a game that challenges perceptions of reality. Available on both PS4 and PS5, this puzzle game delivers an intellectually stimulating experience. It features dream-like puzzles and seemingly impossible objects, requiring players to think outside the box, making it an intriguing addition to the PlayStation Plus roster.

RPG fans will be drawn to Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen on PS4. This game immerses players in a detailed fantasy world, combining intense combat with deep character customization. Praised for its exciting gameplay and complex narrative, it offers a comprehensive role-playing experience.

Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition for PS4 is another significant addition. As a remastered version of the action-packed RPG, it includes all previously released DLCs. Players are thrust into a harrowing zombie apocalypse, enhanced with improved graphics and gameplay for a more immersive experience.

For those seeking a touch of nostalgia, PlayStation Plus Premium provides just that with Grandia, a cherished PS1 RPG now available for both PS4 and PS5. Celebrated for its engaging story and innovative combat system, Grandia is a timeless journey for both new and veteran gamers.

PaRappa the Rapper 2, a rhythm game from the PS2 era, also returns for PS4 users. Known for its catchy tunes and unique art style, it provides an entertaining and unconventional gaming experience.

The November additions to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium further include:

Mobile Suit Gundam: Extreme vs. Maxi Boost On (PS4) : This fast-paced 2v2 action game, set in the Gundam universe, offers intense team battles and a vast selection of playable suits, appealing to both fans of the series and action game enthusiasts.

: This fast-paced 2v2 action game, set in the Gundam universe, offers intense team battles and a vast selection of playable suits, appealing to both fans of the series and action game enthusiasts. Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising (PS4, PS5) : This RPG combines the excitement of adventure with the satisfaction of town development. Players embark on quests, gather resources, and contribute to the growth of their community.

: This RPG combines the excitement of adventure with the satisfaction of town development. Players embark on quests, gather resources, and contribute to the growth of their community. Nobunaga’s Ambition: Taishi (PS4) : This strategic simulation game lets players step into the shoes of the legendary Japanese warlord Nobunaga Oda. It offers a blend of historical accuracy and strategic gameplay, appealing to fans of history and strategy games.

: This strategic simulation game lets players step into the shoes of the legendary Japanese warlord Nobunaga Oda. It offers a blend of historical accuracy and strategic gameplay, appealing to fans of history and strategy games. Alternate Jake Hunter: Daedalus The Awakening of Golden Jazz (PS4) : In this detective adventure game, players unravel mysteries and engage in a deep narrative, making it a must-play for fans of the adventure and mystery genre.

: In this detective adventure game, players unravel mysteries and engage in a deep narrative, making it a must-play for fans of the adventure and mystery genre. River City Melee Mach!! (PS4): This game revives the spirit of classic arcade beat 'em ups, adding modern elements to the genre. It's a perfect pick for those seeking fast-paced, action-packed gameplay with a nostalgic feel.

This diverse selection of games in November's PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium offerings showcases the service's dedication to providing a varied and enriching gaming experience. With new releases, modern hits, and timeless classics, there's something to cater to every gamer's preference. PlayStation Plus continues to be a gateway to a world of diverse gaming experiences, allowing subscribers to revisit beloved classics and dive into exciting new adventures.