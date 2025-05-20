The New England Patriots are getting good leadership from their defensive free-agent prize. And their first-round pick graduated from college. But that same first-rounder is the Patriots’ riskiest move in the 2025 NFL offseason.

When a team picks high in the draft, there are tough choices to be made. Certainly, the Patriots went into the draft with a big need on the offensive line. That’s because they didn’t do enough in free agency to shore up problems.

Therefore, their hand was forced into the draft. And they passed over a potential superstar running back.

Patriots’ pick of OT Will Campbell a risky move

Remember, it wasn’t just the selection of Campbell that carried the risk. Not picking Ashton Jeanty turned into a double down that Patriots fans may be talking about for years to come.

First, Campbell may not pan out as an outstanding offensive lineman, according to espn.com.

“He has 32 7/8-inch arms, which is concerning because there are only two starting left tackles with arms shorter than 33 inches in the NFL,” Steve Muench wrote. “But teams could bet on his ability to overcome it given his technique, mobility, strength and toughness.”

Maybe. Maybe not.

The Ringer gave teh Patriots a B-plus grade for selecting Campbell. But it seems the biggest part of it came from the weakness of the offensive line.

“The Patriots address a massive need here,” Danny Kelly wrote. “Campbell is a steady, easy-moving blocker who plays with toughness and smarts in the trenches. I believe that Campbell has the quickness to play the blind side, but his lack of arm length raises legitimate concerns that the team may end up moving him to the inside. Campbell — a college tackle who might fit best at guard — doesn’t have the typical profile of a fourth pick, but at the end of the day, protecting Drake Maye should be the priority for this club.”

That “doesn’t have the typical profile of a fourth pick” statement carries some weight. It points to the idea that the Patriots settled for need over sparkle. And passing up on Jeanty meant leaving fireworks on the table.

What will Patriots miss about RB Ashton Jeanty?

Here’s what Raiders’ center Jackson Powers-Johnson had to say about Jeanty, according to Sports Illustrated.

“Everything is true about what they are saying about this guy,” said Powers-Johnson. “He is just a ball of muscle. And when I dabbed him up and gave him a hug, it was pure metal. You know his speed, his agility, how he likes to play. He likes to have fun, and I think that is going to make him so deadly. He loves to block. That is a lineman's dream. He is a great guy. And he is gonna have such a great year, and I am excited to block for him.”

Also, Raiders general manager John Spytek talked about what Jeanty can bring to the organization.

“I hope people could see on the TV screens that the Raiders scouts, coaches and everybody were super fired up to get Ashton Jeanty,” Raiders general manager John Spytek told Raiders.com. “Just a player that we’ve been targeting for a while here, and just a great kid that can really run the football. We’re excited to bring him to Vegas and be a part of Raider Nation.”

That’s a lot of good stuff.

So what if Jeanty runs for 1,200 yards and double-digit touchdowns as a rookie? And Campbell struggles to make an impact on the Patriots’ offensive line?

Here’s another part of the equation. Teams can’t pick based on what the fans want. But everything Jeanty does will blast across Sportscenter and the like. Meanwhile, it’s hard to imagine Campbell getting too much air time. So Campbell might have a decent season, a decent season for Jeanty will look a whole lot better in the public eye.

That’s yet another part of the risk for the Patriots. In the long run, maybe Campbell was the right pick. But in the short term, there’s a risk that Jeanty’s success will lead to short tenures for guys like Patriots coach Mike Vrabel.