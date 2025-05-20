Liam Coen is getting a massive early sample of Travis Hunter and his potential. The incoming Jacksonville Jaguars head coach has watched Hunter adjust to the NFL realm during OTAs.

Is the sample Coen has seen impressing him so far? He got 100% real about Hunter's development.

“I think so far, so good,” Coen said, via the NFL Network.

But there's more. Coen took notice of how “in shape” the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner is during early volunteer practices.

“The one thing you notice is for a guy who hasn't played a ton of football or been out conditioning maybe for the last two months because he was on a little bit of a tour, the guy can run forever. You can tell he's in football shape,” Coen said.

Jaguars star, Liam Coen noticing ‘juice' from Travis Hunter 

Related Jacksonville Jaguars NewsArticle continues below
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) walks off the field during the first organized team activity at Miller Electric Center
Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence gets harsh reality check from Matt Hasselbeck
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) taps wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) on the helmet as wide receiver Cam Camper (17) looks on during the first organized team activity at Miller Electric Center Monday, May 19, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla.
Trevor Lawrence’s first impression of Jaguars’ Travis Hunter involves ‘a lot of juice’
NFL schedule release, Sabrina Carpenter
Jaguars’ home games announced with intimate Sabrina Carpenter ‘positions’
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) can't haul in a reception during the first organized team activity at Miller Electric Center Monday, May 19, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla.
Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Trevor Lawrence is another becoming enamored with Hunter's ability. Lawrence sees the speed out of Hunter, too.

“He's got a lot of juice,” Lawrence said of Hunter. “He can run all day. A lot of energy. I love it. Good energy. High motor.”

Lawrence likened Hunter's energy to a kid who can run all day. And “he doesn't get tired it seems like. You can't have enough of that.”

The Pro Bowl quarterback knows how immensely talented he is. Regardless of what side of the ball he's on.

“As far as just talent, it speaks for itself,” Lawrence said. “Ball skills, run after the catch. He's very explosive.”

Yet Lawrence grew amazed by one aspect of Hunter's game he finally got to see.

“I didn't realize how explosive he was in and out of cuts. He's impressive to watch,” Lawrence said. “I've gotten to connect a couple of times. It's only going to get better and better, we've only worked together a couple of days now. So we've got some time to really dial in on the details.”

Sounds like Hunter and Lawrence already have a bond going. While Coen is impressed by how un-tired Hunter gets so far in practices.