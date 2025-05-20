Liam Coen is getting a massive early sample of Travis Hunter and his potential. The incoming Jacksonville Jaguars head coach has watched Hunter adjust to the NFL realm during OTAs.

Is the sample Coen has seen impressing him so far? He got 100% real about Hunter's development.

“I think so far, so good,” Coen said, via the NFL Network.

But there's more. Coen took notice of how “in shape” the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner is during early volunteer practices.

“The one thing you notice is for a guy who hasn't played a ton of football or been out conditioning maybe for the last two months because he was on a little bit of a tour, the guy can run forever. You can tell he's in football shape,” Coen said.

Jaguars star, Liam Coen noticing ‘juice' from Travis Hunter

Trevor Lawrence is another becoming enamored with Hunter's ability. Lawrence sees the speed out of Hunter, too.

“He's got a lot of juice,” Lawrence said of Hunter. “He can run all day. A lot of energy. I love it. Good energy. High motor.” Lawrence likened Hunter's energy to a kid who can run all day. And “he doesn't get tired it seems like. You can't have enough of that.” The Pro Bowl quarterback knows how immensely talented he is. Regardless of what side of the ball he's on.