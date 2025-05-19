In preparation for the Nike Ja 3, Nike and Memphis Grizzlies' superstar Ja Morant will continue to release the remainder of their catalogue for the follow-up model. While Ja Morant closed out the NBA Playoffs in the Nike Ja 3, fans of the Ja 2 will still have a chance to grab upcoming pairs throughout the summer – next up is a “Bleached Turquoise” colorway that has serious Tiffany & Co. undertones.

The Nike Ja 2 is one of the more popular basketball models on the market at the moment as Ja Morant has made his shoes accessible and affordable to a wide audience. It also helps that he's one of the most electric players in the NBA and fans are already awaiting another revenge campaign for the Grizzlies next season.

This upcoming “Bleached Turquoise” or “Tiffany” colorway matches perfectly with the teal alternate throwback uniforms the Grizzlies wear on occasion and while Ja Morant has moved on to the Ja 3, we wouldn't put it past him to break these out in a game at some point.

Nike Ja 2 “Bleached Turquoise”

The Nike Ja 2 “Tiffany Swoosh” Releases June 1st 💠 Details: https://t.co/Y7533qVpLf pic.twitter.com/3ovptizdtv — House of Heat° (@houseofheat) May 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

Nike Ja 2 “Bleached Turquoise” 🩵

📆 June 2025

💵 $120 (adult sizing) pic.twitter.com/1CdRrtXWHg — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) May 19, 2025 Expand Tweet



The latest Nike Ja 2 will arrive in a predominantly Black color scheme with the only other hue being that stunning turquoise color. The front of the midsole is done in Bleached Turquoise with a gradient moving back to black through the heel. The Nike Swoosh on both sides will be done in the same color, as well as the Ja Morant logo on the tongues.

Finer details include the typical “12:AM” stitching on the back heel tab, a constant reminder of Morant's relentless work ethic. The shoes will also come with a shimmering chrome lace dubrae in the shape of the number 12, adding another small pop to this pair. All in all, this is one of the better-looking Nike Ja colorways we've seen in a while.

The Nike Ja 2 “Bleached Turquoise” is set to release June 1, 2025 in adult sizing for a retail tag of $120. The shoes will drop on Nike's website and Nike SNKRS app, along with a wide release in Nike Basketball retailers.

Where does this rank on your list of Ja 2 colorways?