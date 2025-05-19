The Detroit Pistons had a great season, making the playoffs after having the worst record in the NBA in the 2023-24 season. Detroit finished with a 44-38 record under their new head coach, J.B. Bickerstaff, who finished second in Coach of the Year voting.

The Pistons' season ended in the first round, losing to the New York Knicks in six games. However, the series was very close, as five of the six games were decided by six points or fewer.

New York has moved on to the Eastern Conference Finals, and Detroit should feel good about their season and how close they battled the Knicks.

Heading into the offseason, the Pistons have the flexibility to continue building around Cade Cunningham. The former No. 1 overall pick had a career year, averaging 26.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 9.1 assists, and 1.0 steals per game. He shot 46.9 percent from the field and 35.6 percent from three.

So here are three early Pistons trade targets in the 2025 NBA offseason.

Pistons add two-way champion Derrick White

Detroit could use a star guard like Derrick White to pair in the backcourt alongside Cunningham. White is a tenacious defender for the Boston Celtics, a productive scorer, and a playmaker. The Knicks eliminated the Boston Celtics in the second round, and many changes could come this offseason.

Boston has a ton of money tied up to their core with Jayson Tatum ($54.1 million), Jaylen Brown ($53.1 million), Jrue Holiday ($32.4 million), Kristaps Porzingis ($30.7 million), White ($28.1 million), and Sam Hauser ($10 million).

Under the new CBA, the Celtics will have penalties if they do not cut costs this offseason. This could lead them to trading away a star player like White to save money under their new ownership. Boston will also be without Tatum for most, if not all, of the 2025-26 season after he tore his Achilles against New York.

White would be an ideal fit next to Cunningham, as he could take on a larger offensive role in Detroit while providing elite defense. The 30-year-old guard averaged 16.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.1 blocks per game. White shot 44.2 percent from the floor and 38.4 percent from behind the arc.

Detroit could send a package around Jaden Ivey and a salary filler to Boston to make a deal happen.

Pistons acquire All-Star Lauri Markkanen

Another player that Detroit could target is former All-Star forward Lauri Markkanen. Markkanen, the 27-year-old forward, appeared in 47 games for the Utah Jazz in the 2024-25 season, averaging 19 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game. He shot 42.3 percent from the field and 34.6 percent from deep.

Markkanen could add to the Pistons' offense and alleviate some of the weight off Cunningham on that end of the floor. However, Markkanen is on a big contract as his four-year, $195 million extension kicks in next season.

Detroit could send Tobias Harris's $26.6 million expiring contract as well as Isaiah Stewart's $15 million deal to make the salaries match. However, the Pistons would likely have to include draft capital or a young player to get a deal done.

Pistons go all-in for Giannis Antetokounmpo

If the Pistons decide to go all-in this offseason, their first call should be to the Milwaukee Bucks about Giannis Antetokounmpo. Antetokounmpo and the Bucks lost in the first round for the third straight season, sparking trade rumors.

The superstar forward had an incredible campaign, averaging 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game. He shot 60.1 percent from the field and was a dominant force on both ends of the floor.

However, trading for Antetokounmpo would take a ton of value. The Pistons would have to trade most of their core and draft capital outside of Cunningham to land the 30-year-old superstar.

It's more likely that Detroit keeps most of the core and makes a trade for a star of a smaller stature. The Pistons have many avenues to improve their roster ahead of the 2025-26 season. They made great progress in the 2024-25 campaign and could be contenders with a successful offseason.