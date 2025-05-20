The Paige Bueckers mania in Dallas continues to grow. On Monday, the Dallas Wings rookie guard is suiting up for her second regular-season game in the WNBA against the visiting Seattle Storm at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.

Among the many people in attendance to watch the Wings game versus Seattle was none other than former Dallas Mavericks superstar power forward Dirk Nowitzki, who is sitting courtside.

Nowitzki doesn't need any introduction, especially when he's in Dallas. He is a true sports legend in the only city he played for during his long and incredible NBA career. But even though he's done with his playing career, the former NBA Most Valuable Player continues to show his support for the Mavericks and now, for the Wings, who are looking to turn things around after finishing the 2024 WNBA season with just a 9-3 record.

That poor campaign eventually led to the Wings winning the 2025 WNBA draft lottery, which later resulted in the team taking Bueckers.

During an interview in the second quarter of the Wings game, Nowitzki said that it will take some time for Bueckers to get used to the physicality in the pros, but also believes that the former UConn Huskies star has “got the talent. She's gonna be amazing for us,” (h/t ESPN).

It's also worth noting that San Antonio Spurs big man Victor Wembanyama is also in attendance at the game, per Joey Mistretta of ClutchPoints.

In addition to Dirk Nowitzki, Victor Wembanyama is also here at the Wings game https://t.co/5EGEFJbs9Y — Joey Mistretta (@JoeyMistretta_) May 20, 2025

Bueckers struggled with her shot in her first regular-season game in the WNBA, shooting just 3-for-10 from the floor for 10 points but she contributed in other ways as well, grabbing seven rebounds and dishing out two assists with a block in 30 minutes of action during a 99-84 home loss at the and of the Minnesota Lynx.

Bueckers appears to be starting to get her groove in the WNBA, as he had a solid start in the Storm game, scoring 11 points on 4-for-8 shooting with a 3-pointer on one attempt from behind the arc during the first half. However, the Wings trail Seattle by 15 points after two periods, so there will be plenty of work to do for Bueckers and company if they are to catch Seattle and win their first game of the season.